Waltz team set up 20 Signal chats on global issues, Politico reports

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz gestures on the day U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The team led by U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, set up at least 20 group chats on the commercial Signal app to coordinate official work on issues involving China, Gaza, Middle East policy, Africa and Europe, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet cited four unidentified people who were personally added to Signal chats. Two of them said they were in or had direct knowledge of at least 20 chats and all four saw sensitive information being discussed, Politico reported.

The report indicates a far more extensive use of the Signal app by Trump's national security team than previously reported.

Waltz, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others have faced sharp criticism following revelations that they used Signal — an encrypted commercial messaging app — to coordinate and share highly sensitive details about a planned military operation targeting the Houthis in Yemen, rather than using secure government communications channels.

Separately, the Washington Post reported that Waltz and other National Security Council members used Gmail for government work. The White House said Waltz has never used his personal email account to send classified material.

