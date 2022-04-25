Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Capitol Riot-McCarthy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, March 3, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader — despite his denials — placing responsibility on former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection and saying he should resign. McCarthy initially had denied a New York Times report last week that detailed his phone conversations with House Republican colleagues shortly after the riot that he thought Trump should resign. But in an audio first posted Thursday by The Times, McCarthy is heard making the comments he denied making. Asked Sunday, April 24, 2022 about her reaction, Warren calls that “outrageous." (Tom Williams, Pool via AP)
world

Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

0 Comments
By HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON

Democratic Sen Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader — despite his denials — placing responsibility on then-President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign.

It's unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who is in line to become speaker — second in presidential succession — if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections.

But Warren's statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to his recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump's role in the insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.

McCarthy, R-Calif, denied a New York Times report last week that detailed phone conversations with House Republican leadership shortly after the riot that he thought Trump should resign. He called it “totally false.” But in an audio first posted Thursday by the newspaper and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, McCarthy is heard discussing the possibility of urging Trump to leave office amid the Democratic push to impeach him.

Asked Sunday about her reaction, Warren, D-Mass, called the circumstances “outrageous.”

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” she told CNN's “State of the Union.”

“That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private," Warren said. "They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”

“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” she said.

There was no immediate response Sunday from McCarthy's office to a request for comment.

The crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, marched there from a rally near the White House where Trump had implored them to fight to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, saying falsely the election was stolen. Trump has denied responsibility for the violence.

McCarthy has been a person of interest for the House committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. The committee requested an interview with McCarthy in mid-January, seeking information on his communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.

McCarthy issued a statement at the time saying he would refuse to cooperate because he saw the investigation as not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

Trump and McCarthy had a strained relationship after the Capitol attack, but made amends after the GOP leader flew to the former president’s resort in Florida to smooth things over.

Their alliance renewed, McCarthy is now relying on Trump to help Republicans win the House majority in this November's midterm elections.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo