 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The report says the world's water crisis could affect economic growth Image: AFP
world

Water crisis threatening world food production: report

6 Comments
PARIS

Inaction on the water crisis could put more than half of the world's food production at risk by 2050, experts warned in a major report published Thursday.

"Nearly 3 billion people and more than half of the world's food production are now in areas where total water storage is projected to decline," said the report by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW).

The report also warned the water crisis could lead to an eight percent drop in GDP on average for high-income countries by 2050 and as much as 15 percent for lower-income countries.

Disruptions of the water cycle "have major global economic impacts," said the report.

The economic declines would be a consequence of "the combined effects of changing precipitation patterns and rising temperatures due to climate change, together with declining total water storage and lack of access to clean water and sanitation".

Facing this crisis, the report called for the water cycle to be viewed as a "global common good" and for a transformation of water governance at all levels.

"The costs entailed in these actions are very small in comparison to the harm that continued inaction will inflict on economies and humanity," it said.

While water is often perceived as "an abundant gift of nature", the report stressed it was scarce and costly to transport.

It called for the elimination of "harmful subsidies in water-intensive sectors or redirecting them towards water-saving solutions and providing targeted support for the poor and vulnerable".

"We have to couple the pricing of water with appropriate subsidies," said the World Trade Organization's Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a co-chair of the GCEW, during an online briefing.

Another co-chair, Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, insisted on the need to see water as a global problem, to "innovate and invest" to solve the crisis and "stabilize the global hydrological cycle".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

And you have idiots like Thames water in the UK allowing all sort of things to be dumped into the waterways with no consequences. Absolutely disgraceful. Water is essential to all life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

are now in areas where total water storage is projected to decline

Then simply put it there where similar complaints but now about too much water or rising water levels are published everyday. In addition, stop those useless wars in important food production areas, for example in Ukraine. Both very easy measures would already help a lot, wouldn't they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Then simply put it there where similar complaints but now about too much water or rising water levels are published everyday

Yeah. Ocean water. Salt water. You can't farm with it or drink it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Too much water in some places. Not enough in others.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yeah. Ocean water. Salt water. You can't farm with it or drink it.

Desalination plants

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Recycling rain and gray water.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo