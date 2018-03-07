Wave of exits from West Wing sparks talk of brain drain

President Donald Trump once presided over a reality show in which a key cast member exited each week. The same thing seems to be happening in his White House.
Trump's West Wing has descended into a period of unparalleled tumult amid a wave of staff departures — and despite the president's insistence that it's a place of "no Chaos, only great Energy!" The latest key figure to announce an exit: Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, who had clashed with Trump over trade policy.
Cohn's departure has sparked internal fears of an even larger exodus, raising concerns in Washington of a coming "brain drain" around the president that will only make it more difficult to advance his already languishing policy agenda. While Trump has publicly tried to dispel perceptions of disarray, multiple White House officials said the president has been pushing anxious aides to stay on the job to try to staunch the bleeding.
"Everyone wants to work in the White House," Trump insisted during a news conference Tuesday. "They all want a piece of the Oval Office."
The reality is a far different story.
Vacancies abound in the West Wing and the broader Trump administration — with some jobs never filled by the president and others subject to repeat openings. The job of White House communications director is soon to be empty again after the departure of its fourth occupant, Hope Hicks.
"They are left with vacancies atop of vacancies," said Kathryn Dunn-Tenpas, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who tracks senior-level staff turnover. Her analysis shows the Trump departure rate has reached 40 percent in just over a year.
"That kind of turnover creates a lot of disruption," she added, noting the loss of institutional knowledge and relationships with agencies and Congress. "You can't really leave those behind to your successor."
Turnover after a year in office is nothing new, but the Trump administration has churned through staff at a dizzying pace and allies are worried the situation could descend into a free-fall.
One White House official said there is concern about a potential "death spiral" in the West Wing — each departure heightening the sense of frenzy and expediting the next.
Multiple aides who are considering departing, all speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said they didn't have a clue whom the administration could find to fill their roles — adding that their desire to be team players has kept them on the job longer than planned. But a number warned they were nearing a breaking point.
"You have situations where people are stretched to take on more than one job," said Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project.
She cited the example of Johnny DeStefano, who oversees the White House offices of personnel, public liaison, political affairs and intergovernmental affairs. "Those are four positions that in most administrations are each headed by an assistant to the president or a deputy assistant," Kumar says.
The overlap between those qualified to work in the White House and those willing to take a job there has been shrinking too, according to White House officials and outside allies concerned about the slow pace of hires.
Trump's mercurial decision-making practices, fears of being drawn into special counsel Robert Mueller's probe and a stalled legislative agenda are keeping top-flight talent on the outside.
"Most of all, President Trump hasn't demonstrated a scrap of loyalty to current and former staff, and everyone knows it," said Michael Steel, a former aide to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former House Speaker John Boehner.
Trump acknowledged that he is a tough boss to work for, saying he enjoys watching his closest aides fight over policy.
"I like conflict," he said Tuesday.
Since his days on the campaign, Trump has frequently and loudly complained about the quality of his staff, eager to fault his aides for any mishaps rather than shouldering responsibility. But his attacks on his own staff have sharpened in recent weeks, and he has suggested to confidants that he has few people at his side he can count on, according to two people familiar with his thinking but not authorized to discuss private conversations publicly.
Hicks' departure will leave a gaping hole in the president's inner circle. She served as both media gatekeeper and confidante.
A number of other aides have expressed worry about the legal implications — and steep bills — they could face if ensnared in the ongoing Russia probe. The probe has had a chilling effect on an already sluggish White House hiring process, according to officials, and there is wide concern that working for Trump could negatively affect career prospects.
Meanwhile, hopes for significant governing achievements in the coming years — akin to the GOP tax bill passed in December — are growing fleeting, as Republicans face a daunting electoral environment this fall.
Morale has plunged among West Wing aides in recent weeks. A number of staffers point to the departure of staff secretary Rob Porter in mid-February as beginning the tailspin. Not only was Porter a popular figure — allegations of domestic violence against him stunned staffers — but his departure undid some of the progress made on streamlining the White House's chaotic policy process. A permanent replacement has yet to be named for the post.
Moreover, chief of staff John Kelly's shifting explanations for how he handled the Porter matter — including, in the eyes of some, outright lies — damaged his reputation among staffers who had seen Kelly as a stabilizing force in the turbulent West Wing.
The administration has been understaffed from the onset, in part due to the president's refusal to consider hiring even the most qualified Republicans if they opposed him during the campaign, according to a White House official not authorized to speak publicly about personnel matters.
The White House did not immediately announce a replacement for Cohn, whose deputy, Jeremy Katz, departed in January. Among those under consideration for Cohn's job are CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
In a riff Saturday at the Gridiron Dinner, an annual white-tie affair featuring journalists and officials, Trump engaged in a rare bout of self-deprecating humor, comparing the Oval Office job to his past career as the host of the reality-television show "The Apprentice."
"In one job I had to manage a cut-throat cast of characters, desperate for TV time, totally unprepared for their roles and their jobs and each week afraid of having their asses fired, and the other job I was the host of a smash television hit."
Several White House aides in the audience laughed in their tailcoats and ball gowns. But the joke, they knew, was on them.
27 Comments
GW
Brain drain LOL!! There have to be brains there in the first place to drain haha!
Strangerland
I think 'swamp drain' is a better term.
Unfortunately, the swamp still hasn't been drained to the levels it was at before Trump came into power.
Haruka
He can do it all by himself. Give him a chance. It only has been a year and 2 months, so 2 years and 10 months to go.
Chop Chop
The employee is freed to quit if he was not agreed with his employer policy. He will take his brain with him. There are more better brain out there and coming to work with President Trump.
The journalists are waiting to attack President Trump whatever they saw changing in White House.
theeastisred
Trump's brain drained to zero many years ago.
Cricky
His picked team have decided that it's best to leave rather than be tainted further by being part of the administration. His wife the rock of any family sleeps in a different room. The story has developed that any contact with him is repulsive to staff and family. Now that takes some doing.
clamenza
Staff turnover is common in every single administration throughout history
Kniknaknokkaer
No worries! Super Trump can take care of it all by himself, or at least he'd probably dictate a tweet saying that.
clamenza
In this case it’s a win-win with the departure of Cohn, a helpless globalist who resisted a President Trumps agenda
zichi
That counts Trump out then!
MrBum
It's the rate of turnover that's uncommon.
If you mean win-win for Cohn, you're right. He already got his tax cuts for his billionaire friends, and now he doesn't need to stick around on the sinking ship.
plasticmonkey
@clamenza
So why did Trump take him on in the first place? I thought Trump was, like, a smart person. Why all the defections and firings?
So any other helpless globalist elite deep state swamp creatures in the administration you predict as next in line for defenestration?
Luddite
Brain drain in the White House. An oxymoron.
smithinjapan
Well, no one with a brain is still with Trump, but those who may have been assigned or took positions and had any brains left. Only those without -- especially Trump -- are there now.
katsu78
This is not self-deprecating. Making fun of all the people you surround yourself with is not self-deprecating humor.
Goodlucktoyou
Maybe it is an opportunity to source better people. He’s not doing so well so far.
bass4funk
Of course and Trump has the tendency to get the ball rolling and if you’re not on board, you can always leave, there will be others to fill the vacant spots, this happens, dunno why the media...oh, I know why...clicks!
CrazyJoe
There are numerous fast food restaurants with a lower turnover rate than the WH.
Good god the wheels are coming off the cart. This WH is a disaster. It won’t be long until it’s just Huckabee and Trump.
GW
This is beyond pathetic. The only people I feel sorry for are the ones who were already in the WH working BEFORE this dim bulb showed.
All the fools who signed once the idiot in chief moved in had to know they will forever have a big asterisk on their foreheads that indicates they were stupid enough to work for trump, idiots all round
This is going to get worse, even calling the current "administration" highly dysfunctional just doesn't cut it, sounds more like a compliment than a criticism.....
Its actually starting to look rather scary
bass4funk
Change is often good. I’ve shown many slackers the door, I’m always looking for the best qualified person, so it’s ok, better to have good people working for you instead of slogs mucking up things.
Probably not, get rid of the rotten fruit, trim it and let the fresh ones grow. Kudos!
GW
Bass,
In case you cant see what is happening, the dead wood is MOSTLY staying put in the WH, not quitting or being shown the door, like I said many that jumped on this ship were utter fools to hitch a ride on this wagon!
bass4funk
Well, that’s your personal opinion, we don’t know why with everyone one, but most of it had nothing really to do with Trump, I know the left try and push it, but the reality is, a few just weren’t on board with some of the things Trump was for, and it’s ok, pack your stuff and go, all the other Presidents had the same. So nothing to get worried or excited about. I’m not really paying too much attention to all of this. No big deal
zichi
A high turn over, including senior ones is usually bad for the morale and productivity of staff.
katsu78
Wow, man, you're so lucky! Somehow everything you don't want to be true always ends up being just someone else's opinion and everything you do want to be true always ends up being reality. It must be so nice having objective reality neatly coincide with your preconceived notions every time you're faced with potentially threatening information!
katsu78
It's funny how these stories keep reporting that morale is low among WH staff because no one wants to be caught up in Mueller's investigation, yet Trump's drones keep claiming this is normal for a White House. Funny, I can't remember a White House in the past where the staff had to be worried about if their association with the POTUS would get them ensnared in an investigation of collusion with a hostile foreign power.
CrazyJoe
Now you know why Trump surrounds himself with family. Everyone else can quit.
SuperLib
Trump is too toxic.