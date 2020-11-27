Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

We've been forgotten in COVID-19 easing, say French restaurants

0 Comments
MARSEILLE, France

Restaurant owner Jean Avarello is struggling to understand why in the next few weeks the shops and theaters near him in the French city of Marseille will be allowed to reopen after a COVID-19 lockdown, but he has to stay shut.

"That's not okay," Avarello said on Thursday as he took part in a protest in Marseille involving several thousand people from the restaurant, bar and nightclub sector against the government order to keep them shut. "We feel we've been forgotten."

Demonstrators gathered at the city's old port, then marched to the office of the prefect -- the most senior representative of central government in the region -- where they were granted a meeting to convey their views.

Outside, protesters set off flares and smoke bombs, and one person, dressed in a chef's tunic and toque, carried a mock-up of a gravestone with the inscription: "Here lies my restaurant."

France will this weekend start a phased easing of its lockdown, imposed to curb a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is now starting to abate, and non-essential shops will re-open this weekend, while museums and cinemas can welcome back visitors from Dec 15.

However, the hospitality sector has been told the earliest it can re-open is Jan 20. Officials cited concerns that cafes and restaurants, where people remove masks to eat, could allow the virus to propagate again.

Avarello, owner of a restaurant called Le Cottage in a Marseille suburb, said he had already furloughed his employees at the restaurant, and was unsure how long he could keep going without revenue before he would have to close the business.

"Tomorrow, if I can't pay my rent and I cannot pay off my loans, I will have no choice but to put the key under the door," he said.

Asked what he wanted from the government, he said: "So we can reopen, that's all."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog