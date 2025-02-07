 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'We are not daunted,' said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Image: AFP
world

We will not be bullied, says S African president after U.S. barbs

0 Comments
CAPE TOWN

South Africa will not be bullied, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national address Thursday, after his government faced criticism from senior U.S. officials including President Donald Trump.

"We are witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests, and the decline of common cause," Ramaphosa said.

"This is the world that we as South Africa, a developing economy, must now navigate, but we are not daunted," he said. "We are, as South Africans, a resilient people, and we will not be bullied."

Trump asserted this week that South Africa was "confiscating" land via an expropriation act signed last month, a charge the South African government denies and has described as "misinformation".

The U.S. leader, who is advised by South Africa-born Elon Musk, also accused Pretoria of "treating certain classes of people very badly" and threatened to cut funding to the country.

The act signed by Ramaphosa last month stipulates the government may, in some circumstances, offer "nil compensation" for property it decides to seize in the public interest.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid and the government under pressure to implement reforms.

Following Trump's charge, Musk used his social media platform X to accuse Ramaphosa's government of having "openly racist ownership laws".

Attempts to license Musk's Starlink satellite internet service in South Africa have reportedly been delayed by a policy that requires major companies to provide 30 percent equity to historically disadvantaged groups.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added to the criticism Wednesday saying he would skip G20 talks this month in South Africa, accusing the host government of having an "anti-American" agenda.

In his address, Ramaphosa also said Trump's decision to suspend U.S. international aid was a concern for South Africa, where it funds about 17 percent of AIDS/HIV treatment programs.

"We are looking at various interventions to address the immediate needs and ensure the continuity of the essential services that we might lose if this funding does not come through," he said.

South Africa has one of the highest AIDS/HIV rates in the world and about 5.5 million people receive anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog