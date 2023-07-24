Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

0 Comments
CHICAGO

Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city's South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel