West to blame for world turmoil, says Russia's Lavrov

The intrigues of Western countries whose dominance is ebbing away are largely responsible for pitching the world into turmoil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Thursday.
Lavrov, in a year-end interview released by the official Tass news agency, warned that no one world-wide could be certain of escaping unscathed from Western machinations in 2024.
"Storms continue in the world and one of the reasons is that the ruling circles in the West provoke crises thousands of kilometers from their borders in order to resolve their own issues at the expense of other peoples," Tass quoted Lavrov as saying in extracts released ahead of full publication. "It can be said that given conditions in which the West is clinging to the domination slipping away from it, no one can be protected against its geopolitical intrigues. There is a growing understanding of this."
Russia describes its war in Ukraine as an existential struggle against the "collective West" resolved to expand the reach of NATO and inflict a "strategic defeat" on Moscow.
It also says the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East is a result of the longstanding failures of U.S. foreign policy and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
In his comments to Tass, Lavrov called for de-escalation of the Middle East conflict, denouncing as "unacceptable" both acts of terror and "collective punishment".
"It is vital to break the vicious cycle of violence and do away with the injustice from which several generations of Palestinians have suffered," he was quoted as saying. "Only by doing this can stability be achieved in the zone of confrontation in the Middle East as a whole."
Lavrov also restated Russia's complaint that Ukraine was unwilling to hold peace talks to end the 22-month-old conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."
"I must note an absence of any will for peace on the part of the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Lavrov told Tass. "His representatives think only in categories of war and resort to totally aggressive rhetoric. There is no consideration of holding peace talks ... Draw your own conclusions."
Zelenskyy has ruled out talks with Moscow until it withdraws from territories it has occupied since its February 2022 full-scale invasion - estimated to be about 17.5 % of its territory.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
First15
Yes, we get it, the Western world is going through a Cultural Revolution, that will destroy it to it's foundation to remove the power dynamics in play and absolve said Western world of any of it's sins. And out of the rubble will arise a more unified and awakened man who can lead humanity to the End of History that exists in the holy scriptures of Socialist thinkers and literature.
JJE
Incorrect. He is saying the collective west is becoming more violent as it desperately thrashes back against a multipolar world and clings to its "rules based order" (which means Washington-dictated).
PTownsend
His, Present Zelkensky, and his representatives are living in a sovereign nation that has been invaded and is at war with Russia the murderous invaders, and are doing what they can to expel the invaders, the invaders are led by a megalomaniac bent on destroying Ukraine and any other sovereign nations near Russia, in his, Putin's ego-driven quest to re-establish the Soviet Union and be able to say he controlled more land that any other Russian despot, and stole more from the Russian people than any tsar or other despot before him.
If Zelensky and his representatives had not been aggressive they would be back in the days when Moscow controlled them and have Russian boots once again stomping on their necks. The Ukrainians have tasted freedom and are aggressively defending their nation, their families and the freedom they want and deserve.
Fighto!
Only a tyrant like this scum Lavrov could believe his own PR. Fascist Russia is the one who invaded a sovereign nation - despite endless denials - two years ago.
JJE
He is correct in reiterating Moscow's view that allowing NATO into Ukraine and allowing them Crimea is an existential threat. And that's why they acted. Many people agree with this both sides of the breach. John Mearsheimer has been saying this for years.
The west became complacent bullying smaller, third world countries ad nauseum and aren't used to someone who can stand up to the playground thug.
dagon
Socialists are atheists and dissect canonical texts, there is nothing "socialist" about Putin's Russia with fossil fuel oligarchs and crony capitalism. The West is undergoing a regressive cultural revolution into religious based populism and hyper-acquisitive prosperity gospelism.
Three strikes wrong and out, must be used to it.
Lavrov is using outdated rhetoric to stir up nationalism.
Russian and Western oligarchs are united in their use of transnational financial mechanisms unavailable to the masses. Russian oligarchs buy football clubs. They want an apotheosis of capital into a neo-feudalist technocracy.
Current populism is a nostalgia based rehashing of tropes that bear little resemblance to the reality of disparity and class struggle in 2024.
TaiwanIsNotChina
NATO isn't having to put their economies on a war footing. We are moving on from Russia, a regional power at best.
Nothing is more brutish than trying to eliminate Ukraine from the world. Russians aren't used to having a real opponent to their activities. They actually believe they single-handedly won WW2 and that they are entitled to take territory as spoils of war. Fortunately they are being disabused of these notions.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Lavrov isn't even told what the plans of Putin are anymore. Not sure why we would listen to this fossil.
Dave Fair
Pretty rich coming from Foreign Minister Lavrov! This guy lies as often as a hummingbird beats it's wings!!
itsonlyrocknroll
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is the voice, the last gasps of the corpse of a Russian dictatorship, the last quivering carcass choking in a cesspool of atrocities of its own demise.
It would be an human gesture for nurse to firmly place a pillow over Sergei Lavrov while asleep
First15
That couldn't be farther from the truth. There actually is an entire religious organization to how Socialism works, starting from the theory of "Being" all the way to how you even code language. In fact, the it's speculated that Marx just copied the Corpus Hermeticum wholesale and labelled it as an economic theory.
Yes because one of their magic "spells" it to declare to the world that they know more about your religious texts than even you do. However, they never say it outright like that so people fall for it every single time.
Actually, it's the exact opposite. The elites are trying to turn the West into a simulated digital world, where nothing is real except what they determine: https://odysee.com/the-negation-of-the-real-james-lindsay:84b8907a22e7caf1ae72de3a6de334ed51d1b0a0
JJE
Read the full interview. His main point is a multipolar world is needed to ensure peace and stability.
Most of the machinations around the world right now are stirred up by the collective west - in fact it's almost impossible to find something without their fingerprints all over it. And it's a fair point that's hard to refute.
Cards fan
What a great point to make. We need a multipolar world for peace. That's why his fascist government repeatedly invades it's neighbors?