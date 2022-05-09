Western multinationals congratulate Hong Kong's new leader

Western multinationals and local tycoons published newspaper adverts on Monday congratulating John Lee on becoming Hong Kong's next leader, following a rubber-stamp selection process condemned by critics as anti-democratic.
Lee, 64, a former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement, was anointed the business hub's new leader on Sunday in a near unanimous vote by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.
He was the sole candidate in the Beijing-backed race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam at a time when Hong Kong is being remolded in China's authoritarian image.
Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, two newspapers that answer to the office which sets Beijing's Hong Kong policy, were filled with adverts on Monday from leading companies and business figures praising Lee's selection.
The majority were from Chinese and Hong Kong businesses as well as community organizations.
The "Big Four" accountancy firms -- KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC -- were among western multinationals placing adverts, as were city carrier Cathay Pacific and conglomerates Swire and Jardine Matheson.
Messages were also carried by Hong Kong's family tycoon-dominated property giants including Sun Hung Kai and Henderson Land Development.
Western businesses have found themselves in an increasingly precarious position in Hong Kong, especially as geopolitical tensions have risen with China.
Many have embraced progressive political causes in western markets, such as the anti-racism Black Lives Matter movement, same sex equality and ridding supply chains of labour abuses.
But they usually steer clear of any criticism of China's policies towards hotspots like Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan.
Some companies such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, Swire and Jardine Matheson publicly backed Beijing's national security law, which was imposed on Hong Kong after 2019's democracy protests to curb dissent.
Despite the city's mini-constitution promising universal suffrage, Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of protests since the 1997 handover to China.
After the 2019 rallies Beijing responded with a crackdown and a new "patriots only" political vetting system that eradicated the city's once outspoken political opposition.
Lee faced no rivals and won 99 percent of the votes cast by the 1,461-strong committee that picks the city's leader -- roughly 0.02 percent of the city's population.
Beijing hailed the process as "a real demonstration of democratic spirit".
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell countered that the selection process was a "violation of democratic principles and political pluralism".© 2022 AFP
Seigi
Great job Hong Kong!
Sh1mon M4sada
John Lee shows to the world he has no SHAME.
Participating in a one candidate election? Shame!
Your average 1st grader could explain 'democracy' better than John Lee.
PTownsend
British origin Swire and Jardine Matheson have been profiting from Hong Kong for a long long time. It's pretty rare when leaders of multinationals show allegiance to their home country, instead their loyalty is to their own bank accounts. Many corporate leaders open their hands to take money from their countries of origin while paying armies of accountants. lawyers and fixers, like those working for the 'big' Four to find ways to not have to pay taxes to their country of origin. People blame China for lots of reasons, but the multinationals are worthy of blame, as are their shareholders. Look at how many multinationals were backing Putin to get resources from Russia, taking money away from the Russian people but benefitting Putin and his oligarchs. China is similar, even a former US president had businesses operating in China while he was playing golf back in his country of origin., Who knows whether he paid any taxes in the US on any of his global ventures, but his loyalty has always been and remains to his investments, he cares two nothing's for his country of origin.
Bob Fosse
Pathetic.
hooktrunk2
Brown nosing comes to mind.
Lamilly
So it's business as usual
Cricky
64 dude what are you doing? Time to retire not start a twilight career. Are you such a poor money manager you need the work? Not really the job for someone with a personal financial history that at 64 needs to work?