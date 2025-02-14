 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
International Conference on Syria in Paris
Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad al-Shaibani poses for photographers during the International Conference on Syria in Paris, France February 13, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/LUDOVIC MARIN
world

Western, regional powers pledge to support Syria transition

0 Comments
By John Irish
PARIS

Twenty regional and Western powers agreed in a joint statement on Thursday to do their utmost to help Syria's new authorities and shield the country during its fragile transition amid ongoing instability across the Middle East.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani led a delegation for a first trip to the European Union since the December overthrow of Syria's autocratic president Bashar al-Assad, and a few days after President Emmanuel Macron invited Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa to France.

Al-Shibani did not address the media during the meeting.

Regional ministers, including from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Lebanon, were joined by Western partners at the gathering, though the U.S. had only a low-level diplomatic presence.

The meeting aimed to coordinate efforts to ensure Syria's sovereignty and security through its transition, and mobilise its main neighbors and partners for aid and economic support.

"We want Syria to stop being used to destabilize the region. On the contrary, we want the Syrians to be able to focus today on the success of the transition and the recovery of their country," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the start of the meeting.

In a statement agreed by 20 countries, including Syria, most Arab and Western states, but excluding the United States as diplomats said the administration was still defining policy, the participants said they would work to "ensure the success of the post-Assad transition in the framework of a process that is Syrian-led and Syria-owned in the spirit of the fundamental principles of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254."

They would also "provide the support it requires to ensure terrorist groups cannot re-establish a safe haven in Syrian territory."

The meeting did not aim to raise funds, which will be left to an annual pledging conference in Brussels on March 17, but issues such as the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria during Assad's iron-fisted rule were to be discussed.

The EU agreed in principle last month to lift sanctions but there has been no follow-through due to Greek and Cypriot objections to maritime boundary talks between Syria and Turkey that affect waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

Greece and Cyprus also want assurances that sanctions could be restored quickly, two diplomats said.

They said they were hopeful a compromise could be reached this month. Barrot said sanctions-lifting was a work in progress and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said it would be done "step by step".

Ahead of the meeting, the main international aid donors met in Paris to take stock of Syria's humanitarian situation, notably in the northeast, where the impact of U.S. aid cuts has had a "terrifying" impact, according to a European official.

The agreed to establish a working group under UN auspices to coordinate their future efforts, Barrot said.

France will provide 50 million euros ($52.1 million) in 2025 to help stabilise Syria, Barrot said.

Speaking at the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to do more to help the country tackle terrorist groups and urged the transition to consider working with the Western-led Inherent Resolve operation in neighbouring Iraq to fight Islamic State.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Timeless Marriage Advice For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo