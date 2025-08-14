 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
WhatsApp says Russia is trying to block it

MOSCOW

WhatsApp said Tuesday that Russia was trying to block its services because the social media messaging app owned by Meta Platforms offered people's right to secure communication, and vowed to continue trying to make encrypted services available in Russia.

Russia has started restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

"WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people," WhatsApp said in a statement.

"We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia."

WhatsApp (officially WhatsApp Messenger) is an American social media, instant messaging (IM), and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service owned by technology conglomerate Meta.

Beta may remove own censorship at their platforms like FB or instagram if want....criticize...apply same community standards for all.as simple as is.

