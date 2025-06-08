 Japan Today
Protesters gather around the Los Angeles Federal Building after multiple detentions by ICE, Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO: A protester holds a placard as they gather around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo Image: Reuters/Daniel Cole
world

White House aide calls Los Angeles anti-ICE protests an 'insurrection'

WASHINGTON

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller on Saturday condemned protests in downtown Los Angeles against federal immigration raids as an "insurrection" against the United States.

Helmeted police in riot gear engaged in a tense confrontation with protesters on Friday night after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted enforcement operations in the city and arrested at least 44 people on immigration violations.

"An insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States," Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, wrote on X.

Miller, an immigration hardliner, was responding to video footage on X showing a large number of people protesting in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it had not made any arrests related to the demonstration.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino posted on X that they were reviewing evidence from the protests.

"We are working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice," Bongino said. "The Right to assemble and protest does not include a license to attack law enforcement officers, or to impede and obstruct our lawful immigration operations."

President Donald Trump has pledged to deport record numbers of people in the country illegally and lock down the U.S.-Mexico border, with the White House setting a goal for ICE to arrest at least 3,000 migrants per day.

But the sweeping immigration crackdown has also included people legally residing in the country, including some with permanent residence, and has led to legal challenges.

Television news footage earlier on Friday showed caravans of unmarked military-style vehicles and vans loaded with uniformed federal agents streaming through Los Angeles streets as part of the immigration enforcement operation.

"Forty-four people (were arrested) on immigration charges," Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told Reuters on Saturday.

The LAPD did not take part in the immigration enforcement. It was deployed to quell civil unrest after crowds protesting the deportation raids spray-painted anti-ICE slogans on the walls of a federal court building and gathered outside a nearby jail where some of the detainees were reportedly being held.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a statement condemned the immigration raids.

"I am deeply angered by what has taken place," Bass said. "These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. We will not stand for this."

5 Comments
Surely the participants are just tourists on a sightseeing trip. The President should pardon any of these fine patriots facing legal issues.



That's great. Try to get some seditious conspiracy charges brought up so you can be laughed out of court.



No insurrection at all!

So far even in the US people can protest and have the freedom of speech.

But with Stephen Miller, Dan Bong(in)o, as well as Taco-Donald, and others like them ... expect the worst still to come!

RESIST!!



USA! USA!





Surely the participants are just tourists on a sightseeing trip. The President should pardon any of these fine patriots facing legal issues.

Different, they are impeding the Federal government from doing their jobs, so yes, they should be arrested, if it is just a normal protest, no problem, has nothing to do with freedom of speech, oh, the lib mind-thought process....

Look, California is spiraling downhill, Personally, I think if they want to have illegals in their cities, good, increase the crime, it will make more people move out, and then the State can have millions of Rich and Poor people. The middle class deserves better.



