White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning.
The departure of one of the president's longest-serving advisers, who worked as a one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign, came as a surprise to most in the White House — and cast a pall over the West Wing at a tumultuous time. The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the House panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.
In a statement, Trump praised Hicks for her work over the last three years, saying he "will miss having her by my side."
Hicks, who occupied to the desk closest to the Oval Office in the West Wing, has been a central participant in or witness to nearly every milestone and controversy of the Trump campaign and White House. She began her White House tenure as director of strategic communications — a title that only partly captured her more expansive role as the president's gatekeeper to the press.
Hicks acknowledged to a House intelligence panel Tuesday that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation. She has also been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller, in his expansive probe of Russian interference of the 2016 election and potential misdeeds committed by those in the president's orbit.
Hicks said in a statement, "There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump." She added she wished Trump and his administration the "very best."
A former Ralph Lauren fashion model and public relations pro who worked for Trump's daughter Ivanka, Hicks, 29, had no political background when Trump asked her to serve on his campaign.
Before Wednesday's announcement, Hicks had not been happy for some time, said one person with knowledge of her thinking who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. That person said Hicks had been increasingly feeling the stress of the position.
Hicks, who has long tried to avoid media attention, was thrust into the spotlight recently when it was revealed she had been dating former Staff Secretary Rob Porter. He left the administration after accusations that he had abused his two ex-wives became public.
Hicks helped craft the White House's initial supportive response.
Tommy Jones
*and cast a pall over the West Wing *at a tumultuous time.
Ummm . . . The West Wing has been experiencing tumult since Trump walked in the door.
CrazyJoe
You've reached the Special Counsel plea deal hotline. All of our agents are busy assisting other criminals, and your call will be taken in the order it was received... Did you know that you can make a plea deal by speaking to our automated voice assistant? Say, "make a deal."
"Make a deal."
OK! I can help you make a deal! What type of plea deal are you looking for? For example, say 'money laundering' or 'obstruction' or 'I don't know, I just want this to be over.'
Laguna
Well, I was totally wrong when I predicted yesterday that she'd last a few weeks. Guess she saw the speed with which this ship is going down so decided to abandon with haste; distancing herself from the Trump administration will also facilitate closer cooperation with Mueller.
Next off the ship: Sessions.
Aly Rustom
My personal opinion: the democrat running against Trump is going to cruise smoothly into the white house.
theeastisred
Excellent. A total amateur, or shall we say a hopeless hick, who should never have been appointed. Good riddance.
Laguna
Yeah. Look at her. One wonders what led Trump to hire her in the first place.
Matt Hartwell
Its all about the economy. If its chugging along the American people will forgive just about anything, especially in the red states and especially at a time when trust in the media, the lens under which all the controversy plays out, is at an all time low.
You still need a good team. Anything without Joe Biden is a mistake imo.
zichi
Another one bites the dust. They're falling like flies in a hot desert. Can't keep many of the appointments and many positions not filled.
Jimizo
The bookies think Trump will either resign or be booted out of office before then.
I hope they are right. I’ve got money on this.
Strangerland
Is the swamp drained yet?
David Varnes
My actual hope is that Trump makes it exactly one day past 2 years. That way, when Pence takes over, he's only constitutionally allowed to run for re-election once, just in case the people somehow like him.
zichi
Another major hickup for Trump!
Cricky
Saw the photo wasn't sure if it was Trumps wife, Trumps daughter, porn star, suprised. Must be a type he likes.
goldorak
Trump's WH staff remarkably high turnover says it all; it's virtually impossible to work with/for him. Don't think a healthy work environment is high on his list of priorities i.e 'it's just business'.
TorafusuTorasan
That is a lot to go through before age 30：working as a fashion model, working for Ivanka Trump's company, working on a shady presidential campaign, promotion to papa Trump's communication director, and more. The fashionable makeover in the photo above cannot hide the troubled conscious showing on her face (can we get GW Bush to do a soul reading like he did on Putin?)
TorafusuTorasan
conscience