White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Ueland said.
The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
One of the last issues to close concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.
“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a key negotiator. “It will rush new resources onto the front lines of our nation's health care fight. And it will inject trillions of dollars of cash into the economy as fast as possible to help Americans workers, families, small businesses and industries make it through this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to soar."
At the White House on Tuesday, even as the public-health crisis deepened, President Donald Trump expressed eagerness to nudge many people back to work in coming weeks and held out a prospect, based more on hope than science, that the country could be returning to normal in less than a month.
“We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought,” Trump told a Fox News town hall. He said he'd like to have the country “opened up and just raring to go” by Easter, April 12. But in a White House briefing later, Trump said that "our decision will be based on hard facts and data.”
Medical professionals say social distancing needs to be stepped up, not relaxed, to slow the spread of infections. At the White House briefing, the public-health authorities said it was particularly important for people in the hard-hit New York City metropolitan area to quarantine themselves for 14 days, and for those who have recently left the city to do the same.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said pointedly at the briefing, “No one is going to want to tone down anything when you see what is going on in a place like New York City.”
On Capitol Hill, five days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions among Congress' top leaders, who each took care to tend to party politics as they maneuvered and battled over crafting the legislation. But failure was never an option, which permitted both sides to mark big wins.
Even before the deal was reached, news of the likely but elusive agreement had sent the stock market rocketing on Tuesday. The emerging rescue package would be larger than the 2008 bank bailout and 2009 recovery act combined.
The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child directly to the public.
A huge cash infusion for hospitals expecting a flood of COVID-19 patients grew during the talks at the insistence of Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, while Republicans pressed for tens of billions of dollars for additional relief to be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal disaster agency.
Democrats said the package would help replace the salary of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.
“It ensures that all workers are protected whether they work for businesses small, medium or large, along with self-employed and workers in the gig economy,” Schumer said.
Republicans won inclusion of an “employee retention” tax credit that's estimated to provide $50 billion to companies who retain employees on payroll and cover 50% of workers' paychecks. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.
Democrats pointed to gains for hospitals, additional oversight of the huge industry stabilization fund, and money for cash-strapped states. A companion appropriations package ballooned as well, growing from a $46 billion White House proposal to more than $300 billion, which dwarfs earlier disasters — including Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy combined.
To provide transparency, the package is expected to create a new inspector general and oversight board for the corporate dollars, much as was done during the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program bank rescue, officials said.
Trump in recent days has sounded a note of frustration about the unprecedented modern-day effort to halt the virus' march by essentially shutting down public activities in ways that now threaten the U.S. economy.
Even though Trump's administration recommended Americans curtail activities for 15 days, starting just over a week ago, the president saids he may soon allow parts of the economy, in regions so far less badly hit by the virus, to begin reopening.
He continued on that theme Tuesday as he weighed a relaxation of social distancing guidelines after the 15-day period is up. His suggestion that the pandemic could ease and allow a return to normalcy in a mere few weeks is not supported by public health officials or many others in government.
On Tuesday, top defense and military leaders warned department personnel that the virus problems could extend for eight to 10 weeks, or longer. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Defense Department town hall meeting that the crisis could even extend into July.
Trump has balked at using his authority under the recently invoked Defense Protection Act to compel the private sector to manufacture needed medical supplies like masks and ventilators, even as he encourages them to spur production. “We are a country not based on nationalizing our business,” said Trump, who has repeatedly railed against socialism overseas and among Democrats.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
21 Comments
ArtistAtLarge
Did I miss where the House of Congress has approved it?
rainyday
The bill was able to achieve bipartisan support in the Senate, so its passing by the House is more or less assured.
zichi
The check is in the post!
Tom DeMicke
I wonder if this applies to U.S. citizens residing abroad.
PTownsend
Hopefully it won't apply to those living abroad while getting US government pensions. And those currently employed full time by the government.
onedragon
Time to start a green business.
PTownsend
It would be nice to see variations of Schumacher's 'Small is beautiful' and 'locavore'-type businesses come about to provide alternatives to the control had by mega-corporations.
Chip Star
My understanding is it does if you pay taxes in the US, so make over the exclusion. That is two-day old info.
Its great republican stopped obstructing and finally worked with Dems to help American people.
lincolnman
Welcome to Socialist America - brought to you by Donald Trump and the Republican Party...
After using "socialist" as a derogatory insult for almost every Democrat, Donnie and the Repubs enact the largest socialist government bailout in history - free money for everyone! All on the nation's credit card!
Socialism? Fiscal irresponsibility? Those are only problems when Dems do it - when Repubs use them that's patriotism...
And want to see what hypocrites and dunces they are? Just listen to them criticize the "radical, socialist Dems" because they wouldn't pass the huge Repub socialist bailout....
It would be hilarious if it wasn't so sad...
Sneezy
Couldn't agree more.
Good idea.
Chip Star
For a second time since 2008! Republicans sure live shoving the economy into abysses.
WilliB
Lincolman
....and if the bill did not pass, you would complain about that. Blame the orange guy no matter what.
PTownsend
Free stuff for the elite! I wonder how much of that will be used as bonuses paid to execs in those corporations who'll claim they deserve their bonuses because their lobbyists weasled more from the pols they own in Congress. And the White House. And how much of the bonuses will then be used to pay for an upgrade to their private jets, another beach estate, maybe some new Bugattis. And if any of the exec's bonuses will be trickled down on the masses.
Tom
If you are an American overseas and did not file taxes, first of all that is against the law.
You have to file if you are making a small amount of like ten grand or whatever. You will not owe taxes but you have to file and if you cannot do the taxes yourself you have to pay someone to do it. Filing as an expat is not easy. Good luck.
zichi
Every American and others need to file a tax form every year. I filed one last month.
Chip Star
Nope, we would correctly blame republicans in the senate.
This is an odd deflection. Google can help since you seem to have missed all of this.
Chip Star
Only if I you earn an income. No income, no filing requirement.
Chip Star
Only if you earn an income.
Depends on the amount of your income and the sources. If it’s from one source and under the amount of the earned income exclusion, it’s extremely easy.
To you too.
Chip Star
Schumer office added that the deal will “prohibit businesses controlled by the President, Vice President, Members of Congress, and heads of Executive Departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs.”
Democrats protecting taxpayers from being fleeced further by Donny.
TheLongTermer
Thats funny. So how are they going to know if you dont or do, have any income, if you dont file?
Anyways, Ive watched the briefings from Dr Fachi and Pres Trump, and I fail to see anything but positive and professionalism. You can snipe this and that from what Trump says, but it clearly shows your own petty and hate for the Pres. Instead of that, do your part by losing weight, washing hands, staying healthy stop smoking, etc. That goes much further towards keeping us all healthy than running your mouth and complaining
M3M3M3
As to whether Americans living aboad will be eligible, we just have to wait since the text of the final bill hasn't been released.
However, if you look at the Democratic draft bill as a guide for what to expect, the answer appears to be no (see below). If you're American, now might be a good time to call your elected officials.