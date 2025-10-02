White House freezes funds for Democratic states in shutdown slap

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday froze $26 billion for Democratic-leaning states, following through on a threat to use the government shutdown to target Democratic priorities.
The targeted programs included $18 billion for transit projects in New York, home to Congress's top two Democrats, and $8 billion for green-energy projects in 16 Democratic-run states, including California and Illinois. Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, warned that the administration might extend its purge of federal workers if the shutdown lasts more than a few days.
The moves made clear that Trump would carry out his threat to take advantage of the shutdown to punish his political opponents and extend his control over the $7 trillion federal budget, established by the U.S. Constitution as the domain of Congress.
The pressure tactics came as the 15th government shutdown since 1981 suspended scientific research, financial oversight, environmental cleanup efforts and a wide range of other activities.
Some 750,000 federal workers were ordered not to work, while others, such as troops and Border Patrol agents, began to work without pay. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it would provide burials at national cemeteries, but would not erect headstones or mow the grass.
Vance said at a White House briefing that the administration would be forced to resort to layoffs if the shutdown lasts more than a few days, adding to the 300,000 who will be pushed out by December. Previous shutdowns have not resulted in permanent layoffs.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it would lay off 1% of its 14,000 employees, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters.
SCHUMER ALLEGES SHUTDOWN 'BLACKMAIL'
Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said the funding freeze for subway and harbor projects in his home of New York would throw thousands out of work.
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, also from New York, said Trump was targeting regular Americans for partisan aims.
"He is using the American people as pawns, threatening pain on the country as blackmail," Schumer said.
Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he was concerned that the freezing of infrastructure funds for New York could make it harder for Congress to exit the shutdown.
"They need to be really careful with that, because they can create a toxic environment here," Tillis said. "So hopefully they're working with the leader, and the leader with them, on not creating more work to get us out of this posture."
Republican Senate Leader John Thune dismissed concerns that the spending freeze amounted to hostage-taking.
"Well, vote to open up the government and that issue goes away, right? I mean, it's pretty straightforward," he said at a press conference.
DIFFERENT DAY, DIFFERENT VOTE, SAME RESULTS
Meanwhile, the Senate again rejected efforts to keep the government functioning as both a Republican proposal that would fund the government through November 21 and a Democratic vote that would pair funding with additional health benefits failed in floor votes.
Trump's Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, but they need the support of at least seven of Schumer's Democrats to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for spending bills.
At issue on the government funding front is $1.7 trillion for agency operations, which amounts to roughly one-quarter of annual spending. Much of the remainder goes to health and retirement programs and interest payments on the growing $37.5 trillion debt.
A bipartisan group of senators huddled on the floor during the vote, trying to find a path forward.
"I want to see that a deal is a deal, and I would like to see the Republicans make a commitment to work with us on health care,” said Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who represents many federal workers near the nation's capital. “But I've never said that has to be all I's dotted and T's crossed because that could be complicated."
Democrats are also seeking guarantees that Trump will not be able to ignore spending bills he signs into law, as he has repeatedly done since returning to office.
Both sides sought to pin the blame on the other, looking for advantage ahead of the 2026 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Democrats said Republicans were responsible for the disruption, as they control the levers of power in Washington.
Republicans said Democrats were surrendering to partisan pressures to oppose Trump, even though they have routinely backed spending bills in the past. They also repeated a false claim that the Democratic proposal would extend health coverage to people who are in the country illegally. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Democratic plan would only restore coverage to certain categories of immigrants who are in the country legally, such as asylum seekers and people on work visas.
Several government agencies posted notices on their websites blaming the "radical left" for the shutdown - a possible violation of a law known as the Hatch Act meant to insulate nuts-and-bolts government services from partisan politics.
The longest U.S. government shutdown, which stretched over 35 days in 2018-2019 during Trump's first term, ended in part after flight delays caused by air traffic controllers calling in sick.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
24 Comments
Login to comment
JboneInTheZone
Democrat states should just stop paying the Federal government then. Democratic states generate the most income for the federal government by far. In fact, the top 5 states that contribute more to the federal government than they receive all lean Democrat. Trump is essentially saying “I’m going to stop giving you the money that you gave me”.
Blacklabel
he also said (and brought receipts) about the 2 ways Democrats are trying to restore health care funding for illegal aliens by demanding. to restore Biden programs cut by the BBB.
plasticmonkey
In other words, hostage-taking.
What a disingenuous schmuck.
patkim
Trump is the most petty child I know. There is no president I know in my lifetime (Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Reagan, Carter, and Ford) that would use extortion and bully tactics. There was more empathy in the pinky finger of any one of those former presidents (I would even say Nixon), than all of Trump. I know even many children who have more empathy and are not as childish as our current POTUS.
Bob Fosse
“Several government agencies posted notices on their websites blaming the "radical left" for the shutdown”
Petty and vindictive, not leadership qualities. President for all or none. Article 25, get rid of him.
JboneInTheZone
How can healthcare be given to illegals if you need a social security number to obtain healthcare in the first place? Providing healthcare to illegals is illegal under federal law
plasticmonkey
Links to those receipts, please.
Bleating this claim over and over doesn't make it true. At least for normal people.
okinawarides
Democrats playing hardball.
Trump - hold my beer!
Blacklabel
Tada!
“but but its Faux News video and Twitter from the White House- I don’t read or watch thaaaaat!”
It’s still valid receipts contained in the post from their original source.
NOMINATION
Why? How will any of this affect you?
Bob Fosse
You just need to enforce the existing laws better, right?
Blacklabel
yet i notice the word “illegal” was purposely excluded, why?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Expect what goes around to come around, MAGA. Your states are the most dependent on the federal government.
JboneInTheZone
The increase the enforcement against fraudulent social security usage? Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. Using this logic guns should also be illegal since illegal aliens also use them to commit crimes, right?
This is very funny. Lecturing me about legality when you support a man convicted of 34 felonies is incredibly ironic.
I am 100% American but keep coping
Underworld
Blacklabel
Links to those receipts, please
Interesting because it doesn't say that undocumented citizens can get Medicare aid. It specifically excludes them.
Boom!
Did you even read it???!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yup. America last.
JboneInTheZone
Im sorry, I think you might have trouble reading. He asked for receipts about ILLEGAL aliens receiving healthcare under the Democrat’s plan, not alien’s. You would be considered an Alien and possibly eligible for healthcare if you are here legally. There are legal residents that qualify for healthcare.
Would you like to try again?
plasticmonkey
No mention of "illegals" getting healthcare, Sherlock.
Blacklabel
and then continues to tell you how they do it despite your supposed “exclusion”
You might want to read slower, or actually read it first to begin with.
Boom! Indeed.
Blacklabel
but whaddabout x 2!
Underworld
Blacklabel
it doesn't say that undocumented citizens can get Medicare aid. It specifically excludes them.
Boom!
Did you even read it???!
Nope. It doesn't.
Blacklabel
The first time again, for 5 year olds.
see, you take illegals.
then you make an unlawful “special temporary program” for them that lasts decades.
then you say those illegals aren’t illegal anymore.
then you give them health care under this special program and call it “emergency” care.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Would you like to try again?
Sorry, mate. Just admit that you got it wrong.
Blacklabel
See? “Illegal aliens” can’t get health care. Unless it’s “an emergency”.
but the same people when called “undocumented migrants” or “temporary protectees” or “asylum seekers” who still entered our country illegally ?
Oh, they totally get health care.
You aren’t fooling anyone with word games,