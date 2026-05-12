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Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPhone 17 pro and an iPhone Air, as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo Image: Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo
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White House invites Musk, Cook for Trump China trip, Bloomberg reports

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WASHINGTON

The White House is inviting Tesla's ‌Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook to accompany President Donald Trump on his ‌trip to China this ⁠week, Bloomberg News ⁠reported ⁠Monday, citing a White ‌House official.

Goldman Sachs Group's David Solomon, ⁠Blackstone's ⁠Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and Meta Platforms' Dina Powell ⁠McCormick are also ⁠among those expected to ‌join Trump's delegation for his summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the report ‌said.

The group of more than a dozen top executives is joining Trump for a visit the U.S. president hopes will unlock ​a series of business deals and purchase agreements ‌with Beijing, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' ‌requests for comment.

China said ⁠Trump will ⁠make a state visit ​from May 13 ⁠to 15, ‌according to the ​Xinhua official news agency.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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