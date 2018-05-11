White House official mocked 'dying' Senator McCain: media

A White House official mocked Senator John McCain's brain cancer at an internal meeting on Thursday, saying his opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA nominee "doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," according to media reports.
Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House communications office, made the comments at a closed-door meeting attended by about two dozen staffers, The Hill newspaper said. The Washington Post also reported Sadler's remarks.
McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, responded in a tweet. "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren," she said.
John McCain, 81, has been a frequent critic of Trump. In a memoir due to be released later this month, McCain accuses fellow Republican Trump of failing to uphold American values.
McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. He has been receiving treatment in his home state of Arizona and has been absent from the Senate for months.
A White House spokesman did not dispute the report, the Washington Post said.
"We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time," the White House said in a statement, according to the Post.
On Wednesday, McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was tortured by his captors, issued a statement urging his fellow senators to vote against Gina Haspel for CIA director.
He said she failed in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to address his concerns about the agency's post-9/11 harsh interrogation program for terrorism suspects.
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close friend of John McCain, told CNN of the White House aide's comment, "Ms. Sadler, may I remind you that John McCain has a lot of friends in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle. Nobody is laughing in the Senate."
Graham has said he supports Haspel's nomination.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
9 Comments
expat
Don the Con has set a stellar example. As they say, the fish rots from the head.
zichi
I don't agree with much of McCain but shameful to treat anyone like that, who has given all of their life to the service of their country including military service, until Trump who has only just started his public life and service. McCain does not want Trump at his funeral. I doubt he will return to congress.
stormcrow
Another fine example of a White House with real crass.
SuperLib
All of his accomplishments and sacrifices for this country got erased for the crime of criticizing Donald Trump.
Luddite
White House staff following their leader. Nasty.
Speed
I don't think you need to be "a friend of John McCain's" to find this comment absolutely distasteful.
Cricky
He suffered, tortuous abuse but he played the game with honesty and good intentions. We need more people like him.
clamenza
Yup, too much positive press for President Trump these last few days. The MSM thankfully threw crying liberals another useless bone to chew on as a pacifier.
zichi
The bone thrower was Kelly Sadler, a special assistant..........