 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view shows the White House on a cloudy day, in Washington, D.C.
A general view shows the White House on a cloudy day, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
world

White House orders U.S. forces to focus on 'quarantine' of Venezuelan oil for next two months

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The White House has ordered U.S. military ‌forces to focus almost exclusively on enforcing the "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for ⁠at least the next ‍two months, a U.S. ‍official told ‍Reuters on Wednesday.

"While military ⁠options still exist the focus is to ​first use economic pressure by enforcing sanctions to reach the outcome the White House is looking," the official said.

The ⁠statement could dampen the immediate prospect of U.S. land strikes against Venezuela that President Donald Trump has repeatedly said may take place.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House order was for U.S. forces to focus almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan ​oil for at least the next two months."

"The ⁠efforts so far have put tremendous pressure on (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and the belief ‍is that by late January ‌Venezuela will ‌be facing an economic ‍calamity unless it agrees to ‌make significant concessions to ‍the U.S.," the official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog