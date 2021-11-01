White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.
Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday," Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID."
Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.
“While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki said.
White House staff and others traveling with the president have been undergoing daily tests for COVID-19 since before departing Washington and are all fully vaccinated. Many officials have also received booster shots, due to the close-quarters environment and frequent travel associated with their work.
Biden got his COVID-19 booster on Sept 27, shortly after federal regulators approved the third dose for many Americans.
Biden has been accompanied on the trip by principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Psaki said she would return to work in person at the conclusion of a 10-day quarantine and following a negative rapid test.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
12 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Did she have her booster?
If not, why not?
ulysses
Wishing her speedy recovery. I assume being double vaccinated ensured the symptoms are only mild.
If you are in job that requires interaction with a lot of people, you need to be vaccinated. That’s what is standing between you and seriously illness.
The Avenger
The WH should have thermal cameras people have to pass to attend the briefing. They are commercially available off the shelf.
Blacklabel
“Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Psaki last saw Biden a day after he coughed into his hand and shook hands with the public while maskless”
2020hindsights
The Avenger
I would expect that this is already happening.
2020hindsights
Burning Bush
Not sure, but considering she isn't over 65, probably not.
Blacklabel
Yet her vaccination is so long ago as to be useless by now, no?
she WAS vaccinated is a more accurate statement instead of IS vaccinated.?
zichi
No company claimed their vaccine was 100%. Because she was vaccinated she is very unlikely to become seriously ill needing ICU and will quickly recover. This is a plus for the vaccine not a negative. Millions of lives were saved.
Burning Bush
If 3 shots are better than 2 than obviously everybody mingling with the 70+ year old President should be tripled vaxxed.
Being double vaxxed obviously is not safe enough.
starpunk
Get well, Jen.
ulysses
Problem is there ignorant people who haven't even taken one dose.
The right wing in America and most of the people in Russia are prime example.
Let's join together in spreading knowledge amongst the ignorant folks in America and Russia, what do you say?
2020hindsights
Burning Bush
I'm pretty sure the White House administration and their medical team have the necessary precautions in hand. I know you may worry considering how bad the last administration stuffed up, but rest assured, these guys know what they are doing.
zichi
In 2020, there were more than 400 WH staffers with the covid. Then the vaccinations started.