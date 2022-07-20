Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk
A local resident looks out through a broken window in his flat in a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Photo: Reuters/GLEB GARANICH
world

White House: Russia laying groundwork for annexing Ukraine territory

0 Comments
By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control as it seeks to exert total control over its gains in the east, the White House said on Tuesday.

Unveiling what he said was U.S. intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

"We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we're able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," Kirby said.

It is the same tactic used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking control of it from Ukraine, Kirby said. The international community considers Crimea's annexation illegitimate.

"We want to make it plain to the American people," Kirby said. "Nobody is fooled by it. (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is dusting off the playbook from 2014."

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security.

Russia is now also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.

At the same time, Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.

It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.

The package is expected to include U.S. mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions.

The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.

Washington will impose sanctions on officials involved in representing themselves as proxy officials, Kirby said. He predicted these proxies to try to hold "sham referenda" seeking to legitimatize Russian control.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Because of course they are. Did anyone honestly believe they were just going to Ukraine to combat Ukrainian extremists? Of course not.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kirby do not speak for the American people, Ukrainain has lost this land forever,with the help of Ukrainain and corruption

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo