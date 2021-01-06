Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Ghebreyesus says that he is “disappointed” that Chinese officials haven't finalized permissions for the arrival of a team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19. In a rare critique of Beijing, he said on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, file)
world

WHO disappointed at Chinese delays letting experts in

1 Comment
By JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA

The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that he is “disappointed” Chinese officials haven't finalized the permissions to allow a team of experts into China to examine the origins of COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team began departing from their home countries over the last 24 hours as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.

“Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China,” Tedros said during a news conference in Geneva.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials,” he said.

Tedros said he “made it clear” that the mission was a priority for the U.N. health agency, and that he was “assured that China is speeding up the internal procedures for the earliest possible deployment.”

"We are eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible,” he said.

The experts drawn from around the world are expected to visit the city of Wuhan, which is suspected as the place that the coronavirus first emerged over a year ago.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said the deployment had been expected to start Tuesday, but that the needed approvals had not yet been granted, including for visa clearances.

The U.N. health agency came in for searing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials over its alleged deference to and excessive praise of China's handling of the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has since swept the globe.

Ryan said Tedros had “taken immediate action” and spoken with unspecified senior Chinese officials, and “has fully impressed upon them the absolute critical nature of this.”

"We hope that this is just a logistical and bureaucratic issue that can be resolved very quickly,” Ryan added.

The WHO chief met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the pandemic was emerging early last year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

You rub with the CCP, eventually, the CCP will rub you out, when, not if. The WHO has lost all credibility, this just reinforces it.

Look at Australian businesses punished by China, they were China's mouthpiece in Australia, yet first to be punished.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo