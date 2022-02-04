Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO) hold a press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, right, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest, April 21, 2021. The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the continent is now facing a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is now starting to plateau. During a press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 WHO’s Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a “singular opportunity” for countries to take control of COVID-19’s transmission. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)
world

WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic

COPENHAGEN

The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunization due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’s tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a cease-fire that could bring us enduring peace," he said.

As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, when the virus's transmission naturally drops, Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.”

Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said, health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunization and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.

He said, however, this demands “a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine-sharing across borders,” saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond. Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.

Numerous countries across Europe, including Britain and Denmark, have dropped nearly all their coronavirus restrictions after saying that omicron has peaked. Others, including Spain, are now considering whether to consider COVID-19 to be an endemic problem that might be handled more like seasonal flu.

At WHO's Geneva headquarters, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world as a whole is still far from exiting the pandemic.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” Tedros said Tuesday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The agency has said even countries with high levels of vaccination should not succumb to political pressure and release all of their coronavirus measures at once.

Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic. He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but admissions to hospital intensive care units haven't risen significantly.

We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary. Nothing could be further from the truth.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Others, including Spain, are now considering whether to consider COVID-19 to be an endemic problem that might be handled more like seasonal flu.

Welcome to reality Spain.

The two year global psychosis is finally ending.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Unfortunately, those deaths that are still occurring are the unvaccinated, who are 3-20 times more likely to die and 23 times more likely to be hospitalized than those receiving the vaccine...

Unvaccinated adults were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 during the omicron wave than adults who were vaccinated and boosted, according to a new study that further highlights the importance of coronavirus vaccination and booster shots.  

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/592289-cdc-study-hospitalizations-23-times-higher-for-unvaccinated-than-boosted

1 ( +1 / -0 )

*preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary. *Nothing could be further from the truth.

But as you know, the 'truth' rarely reaches those who once said the virus was a hoax and who continue to say the virus was just a means for one of their imagined demons (sometimes the deep state, sometimes the media, sometimes algorithms) to take away their freedoms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bronco

Others, including Spain, are now considering whether to consider COVID-19 to be an endemic problem that might be handled more like seasonal flu.

Welcome to reality Spain.

Maybe. If the flu kills 180 people a day. I guess the vast majority of those deaths are from unvaccinated, so you will either catch it and die or catch it and acquire immunity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unvaccinated adults were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 during the omicron wave than adults who were vaccinated and boosted,

After that study was peer reviewed it was called out for inappropriately counting all post vaccine hospitalizations as unvaccinated.

Their definition of vaccinated means 2 weeks has to pass after the shot. So all the people who got hospitalized by vaccine side effects were counted as "unvaccinated hospitalizations"

There's a reason proper science has a rigorous peer review process.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

“The two year global psychosis is finally ending”

At least five million + dead, most likely 10 million, probably/possibly more.

That’s some “psychosis”.

The Covid denial psychosis, meanwhile, continues unabated. Apparently, there’s no cure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

