 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo to control the Ebola outbreak
A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa Image: Reuters/Abubaker Lubowa
world

WHO identifies Ebola treatments, urgesvaccines be tested in trials

0 Comments
GENEVA

The World Health Organization recommended prioritizing three experimental treatments for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, including ‌Mapp Biopharmaceutical's MBP134, Regeneron's maftivimab and Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir.

The WHO said on Thursday the drugs and other candidate vaccines should be evaluated in ‌clinical trials to generate data on their use. ⁠The agency and outside experts have been ⁠working to ⁠identify several candidates.

The move comes as an outbreak continues in ‌the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases also reported in ⁠Uganda.

There are currently ⁠no approved vaccines or therapies specifically for the Bundibugyo virus disease, the WHO said.

Supply of maftivimab is already on the ground in the DRC, should the WHO wish ⁠to utilize it for immediate treatment or as an ⁠additional component of study, Regeneron said ‌in a statement.

For prevention, Gilead's experimental oral antiviral obeldesivir was highlighted as a priority for post-exposure use in contacts of confirmed cases, although its effectiveness will depend on robust ‌contact tracing.

Among vaccines, a single-dose candidate known as rVSV Bundibugyo, being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, was seen as the most promising.

However, it is unlikely to be ready for trials for another seven to nine months, the agency said.

Another candidate, ChAdOx1 Bundibugyo, developed by Oxford University and the ​Serum Institute of India, could be available for testing within two to three months, though additional animal data ‌are still needed.

The WHO also reviewed the potential use of Merck's Ervebo, the only licensed Ebola vaccine, but said it should not be deployed ‌outside research settings as evidence of protection against Bundibugyo virus ⁠remains limited and inconclusive.

The ⁠WHO advisors also recommended evaluating ​combination therapy using a monoclonal antibody together with remdesivir.

The ⁠agency said it ‌is working with authorities in Congo and ​Uganda, along with partners including Africa CDC, to design and implement clinical trials under strict ethical standards.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog