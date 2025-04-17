 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WHO Pandemic Treaty
FILE - A mortuary worker disinfests a coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 ahead of a funeral at Memora mortuary in Girona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
world

WHO member countries agree on a draft 'pandemic treaty' to try to avoid COVID-19 mistakes

0 Comments
By MARIA CHENG
LONDON

Five years after COVID-19 triggered national lockdowns, economic uncertainty and killed millions, the World Health Organization’s member countries agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” that sets guidelines for how the international community might confront the next global health crisis.

After the world’s largely disastrous response to the coronavirus, countries tasked the WHO with overseeing a pandemic treaty in 2021. Negotiations concluded early Wednesday on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the U.N. health agency's annual meeting in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus heralded it as a historic moment, saying countries have proven that “in our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground and a shared response.”

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the country from the WHO in January, American officials were barred from participating in the talks by the Trump administration and are not expected to sign the treaty.

During COVID-19, it was largely American research and development that produced the most effective vaccines and medicines.

Weeks after Trump’s decision, Argentina’s President Javier Milei also exited the WHO, citing “profound differences” with the U.N. agency.

Rachael Crockett, of the advocacy group Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, described the draft pandemic treaty as “a product of compromise.” She said it contained strong provisions, but only if countries chose to implement them: “This could change what we saw in COVID, when some populations didn’t get access to what they needed.”

The draft treaty notably includes a provision to guarantee that countries that share critical virus samples receive any resulting tests, medicines and vaccines, with the WHO to hold up to 20% of such products to ensure poorer countries get supplies. Negotiations on this provision are expected to continue after the treaty is likely accepted by member countries in May.

Crockett acknowledged that, as is often the case with international law, there are few consequences for countries that don’t comply: “There’s not much that can be done if countries choose not to ratify or abide by it.”

Yuanqiong Hu, of aid organization Doctors Without Borders, said that if disputes arise between countries, the treaty includes a mechanism for them to use diplomatic channels, followed by arbitration.

Countries are already legally bound by the International Health Regulations to do things like quickly report dangerous new outbreaks. But those have been flouted repeatedly, including by African countries during Ebola and other outbreaks, China in the early stages of COVID-19 and arguably the U.S. amid its ongoing bird flu epidemic.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog