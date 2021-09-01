Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 'Mu' coronavirus variant, first identified in Colombia, has mutations indicating a risk of vaccine resistance, the WHO says Photo: AFP/File
world

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named 'Mu'

14 Comments
GENEVA

The World Health Organization said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape," the bulletin said.

There is widespread concern over the emergence of new virus mutations as infection rates are ticking up globally again, with the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold -- especially among the unvaccinated -- and in regions where anti-virus measures have been relaxed.

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, mutate over time and most mutations have little or no effect on the properties of the virus.

But certain mutations can impact the properties of a virus and influence how easily it spreads, the severity of the disease it causes, and its resistance to vaccines, drugs and other countermeasures.

The WHO currently identifies four COVID-19 variants of concern, including Alpha, which is present in 193 countries, and Delta, present in 170 countries.

Five variants, including Mu, are to be monitored.

After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 percent among sequenced cases. In Colombia, however, it is at 39 percent.

14 Comments
Hope they make vaccines for them.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

We will learn all the Latin alphabet.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

with the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold -- especially among the unvaccinated

Everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. Anti-vaxxers are getting people killed.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Perhaps the variant from Colombia could be named 'Miu' (Greek alphabet) instead of 'Mu' that may sound as 'Moo'.

Whatever happened to variant Lambda? Did it exist and spread..?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Mu can mean "nothingness" in Japanese.

I guess the J-government will probably not do anything about it.

Nothing to see here move along in Nihongo!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

We will learn all the Latin alphabet.

Greek alphabet?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

@bokuda

You seem to have a fairly good grasp of the Latin alphabet already. It's your Greek that needs work

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Perhaps China can finally release its data from the Wuhan Institute of Virology so we can understand this thing better.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For goodness sake, do they think we are stupid ? Wait and see, this will become worse than all the ones before.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

yep, this one can now require triple masking, social distancing of 1 mile and booster shots every weekend.

in case no one has noticed, government will not relinquish any of the power or control that people foolishly and freely gave them.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I’m waiting for ‘Omega’-we can then return to normal…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mu'll never learn.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mu'll never learn.

Embarrassed to say that this elicited a chuckle from me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Five variants, including Mu, are to be monitored.

Mu is the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet.

So which variant is not being monitored?

And why?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Let as play around with conspiracy theory a bit. They will now be able to have an excuse for non-working vaccines. Anti-Covid drugs are coming in December. :)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

PaulToday  01:59 pm JST

with the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold -- especially among the unvaccinated

Everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. Anti-vaxxers are getting people killed.

so you're saying that one who was vaccinated and got the virus anyway can not spread the virus? ONLY the unvaccinated is spreading the virus?

Final note; actually it is the origin of the virus that has killed more than 4.5 million

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@Cleo - Mu is the 12th letter in the Greek alphabet (13th if you count the archaic letters), so I think they're skipping around when they assign letters to these corona variants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

bokuda

We will learn all the Latin alphabet.

It is the Greek alphabet now. Once they reach Omega, we can speculate which one they go to next. Kyrillic?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mirchy

Let as play around with conspiracy theory a bit. They will now be able to have an excuse for non-working vaccines. Anti-Covid drugs are coming in December. :)

Anti-Covid drugs will come once the vaccine business is has run its course and Big Pharma has concocted a few new drugs to replace the cheap generic ones that are available now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Mirchy

The working number of days to update a vaccine is 100 days. I expect that all variants of interest quite quickly end in pharma labs to create new vaccines and then if/when they are needed it is just a matter of increasing production and training at the various factories in the world.

It will end up like the flu vaccine where there is a best guess and production during the summer months ready for the winter ones. It wont always be successful but we have been coping with flu death fluctations for years. It is in the end just a matter of people getting used to the idea that sars2 is an unavoidable part of life.

At the looks at my supermarket and library it appears to me in my area the old folk have all come out of hiding. Not sure that is because they are all vaxxed and think they are safe or they are just fed up being stuck at home.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

