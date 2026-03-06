WHO says it has verified 13 attacks on health sites in Iran

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

By Emma Farge and Christy Santhosh

The World Health Organization chief said on ‌Thursday that it has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid a U.S.-Israeli campaign and it was checking ‌reports that four healthcare workers were ⁠killed and 25 others injured.

"An estimated ⁠100,000 people have ⁠left Iran and in Lebanon, more than ‌60,000 people have been displaced," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros ⁠Adhanom Ghebreyesus ⁠told a press conference, without attributing blame.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy added at the same briefing that four ambulances in Iran were also affected and that ⁠hospitals and other health sites suffered ⁠minor damage due to strikes nearby, ‌citing Iranian authorities. One of these hospitals in the capital Tehran was evacuated as a result, the U.N. health agency previously said.

"As of now, ‌for Iran we have verified 13 attacks on health care, resulting in 3 deaths and no injuries. For Lebanon, we have now verified three attacks resulting in three deaths and six injuries," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. ​in Geneva in a letter to Tedros earlier this week has alleged that 10 facilities ‌have been hit by military strikes.

Balkhy said that the WHO logistics hub in Dubai, which provides health supplies to dozens ‌of countries, is temporarily out of service because ⁠of transport restrictions in ⁠the region.

A spokesperson from ​the International Federation of Red Cross and ⁠Red Crescent Societies ‌also said on Thursday that three ​of its workers had been injured in military attacks since February 28 in Iran.

