Jacqueline Avant had been married to Clarence Avant, the 'Godfather of Black Music' for 54 years Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Jacqueline Avant, wife of 'Godfather of Black music,' killed in home invasion

LOS ANGELES

The wife of the man known as the "Godfather of Black Music" was shot and killed Wednesday in a break-in at the couple's Beverly Hills home, US media reported.

Jacqueline Avant died after being shot by a burglar, who also opened fire on a security guard, according to tabloid website TMZ.

Avant was the wife of Clarence Avant, a music executive feted by the likes of Jay-Z, Diddy, L.A. Reid and Babyface, and lauded by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The couple's daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

TMZ said at least one burglar had got inside the luxury home before opening fire.

It published a picture showing broken glass of a sliding door at the spacious compound.

Police in Beverly Hills, an upmarket area of Los Angeles that is home to the rich and famous in the U.S. entertainment industry, said officers were called to the house after 2 a.m.

"Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound," a press release said. "The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive."

TMZ said Jacqueline Avant was 81, and had been married to Clarence Avant for 54 years.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

