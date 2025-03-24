 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day, in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jeenah Moon
world

Wife of U.S. Vice President Vance to visit Greenland

7 Comments
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON

Usha Vance, the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, will travel to Greenland on Thursday as President Donald Trump clings to the idea of a U.S. annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

She will visit Greenland with a U.S. delegation to tour historical sites, learn about the territory's heritage and attend the national dogsled race, the White House said in a statement. The delegation will return to the U.S. on March 29.

White House national security advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will visit a U.S. military base in Greenland as part of the trip, a U.S. official said. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has made U.S. annexation of Greenland a major talking point since taking office for a second time on January 20. Greenland's strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the U.S. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

The governments of both Greenland and Denmark have voiced opposition to such a move.

The Greenlandic government, which currently is in a caretaker period after a March 11 general election won by a party that favors a slow approach to independence from Denmark, did not reply to requests for comments.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment reacting to news of the visit that "this is something we take seriously." She said Denmark wants to cooperate with the U.S., but it should be cooperation based on "the fundamental rules of sovereignty."

She added that the dialogue with the U.S. regarding Greenland would take place in close coordination with the Danish government and the future Greenlandic government.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Check her visa papers and make sure they are in order.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump has made U.S. annexation of Greenland a major talking point since taking office for a second time on January 20. Greenland's strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the U.S. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

Of course, always what's in it for Trump, and never how it could benefit Greenlanders; especially when they overwhelmingly chose a slow march to independence. I'm pretty sure they don't want to have anyone polluting their environment with their military bases and missiles, as well as more gas-guzzling mining equipment.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Usha Vance, the wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, will travel to Greenland on Thursday as President Donald Trump clings to the idea of a U.S. annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Warmongering idiots.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Check her visa papers and make sure they are in order.

They are

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Of course, always what's in it for Trump, and never how it could benefit Greenlanders;

Security, more access to tourism

https://youtu.be/G-o-YvNg7a8?si=c69JAUIVBSuvjzGY

especially when they overwhelmingly chose a slow march to independence.

Which has nothing to do with anything mentioned. Guam is a U.S. territory, they don’t want to be part of the U.S., but still enjoy the security and tourism that come with it, great place, great food and culture, they still retain their identities nothing changed for them. Trump has put Greenland on the map, not Denmark, before Trump started talking about Greenland no one knew what it was or cared

I'm pretty sure they don't want to have anyone polluting their environment with their military bases and missiles, as well as more gas-guzzling mining equipment.

They can decide that as an independent nation whether they want that or not, you and I don’t get to decide that. They’ll figure it out.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

before Trump started talking about Greenland no one knew what it was

Speak for yourself.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope Usha and her band of Trump sycophants get roundly booed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo