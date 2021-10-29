Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Storms
A fallen tree lays in a street in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, October 29, 2021, following a storm. Wild storms and damaging winds have wreaked a trail of destruction across Victoria state and left an estimated 500,000 people without power. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
world

Wild winds in Australia's Victoria state leave thousands without power

4 Comments
MELBOURNE

Wild winds in the city of Melbourne and across the Australian state of Victoria overnight tore off roofs, downed trees and left more than 450,000 homes without power.

Energy manager AEMO said Friday the damage was severe and warned that some customers wouldn't have electricity over the weekend or even by early next week.

The storms came at an awkward time as many people in Melbourne were preparing to travel elsewhere in the state. The weekend marks the first time in months that people will be able to move freely around Victoria after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

The Victoria State Emergency Service said it received more than 2,500 calls for help, with about 300 people reporting damage to their properties.

One of the hardest hit areas was Red Hill, a tourist spot south of Melbourne. Residents reported trees being ripped out of the ground and a mess everywhere.

Internet service also went offline for about 125,000 households, affecting thousands of people who are still working from home. Some train services were suspended and several vaccination centers were closed due to the weather. Businesses were also hit by power outages.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Forecaster Christie Johnson said several places recorded their strongest wind gusts in a decade or more, including Ben Nevis mountain where winds hit 117 kilometers (73 miles) per hour. In Bass Strait, between Victoria and Tasmania, gusts hit 165 kph (103 mph).

Johnson said the winds were caused by an intense low-pressure system moving across the state and were expected to ease Friday evening. The storm also caused damage in the city of Adelaide, leaving 30,000 homes and businesses without power.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Wild is not a word used for weather phenomena.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Not much of a story here really. Although it was damn windy overnight, all quiet now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I didnt lose power but the wind was so loud I could not get to sleep. I looked outside and it looked like hell had come to town the wind was almost as bad as I have ever seen in Melbourne. I didnt lose power though so consider myself lucky.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Windy nights always seem to happen on trash collection day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog