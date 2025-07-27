 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the settlement of Beledie Han
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the settlement of Beledie Han, Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, July 21, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Image: Reuters/Stringer
world

Wildfires rage across Bulgaria, destroying forests and homes

0 Comments
By Stoyan Nenov
SOFIA

Firefighters battled wildfires at nearly 100 locations across Bulgaria on Sunday, with houses burned and residents evacuated, local media reported.

A fire at the foot of the Pirin mountain in southwestern Bulgaria was spreading across thousands of acres of forest, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

Another fire in the town of Simitli destroyed several houses as it spread towards the Maleshevo Mountain.

More than 200 firefighters sent to the area on Saturday were pulled out because high winds were putting their lives in danger, authorities said, adding they expected air support from other EU countries.

In western Bulgaria, a fire which broke out on Saturday and quickly spread across the border into Serbia on Sunday along the Miloslavska mountain range, almost burned the village Rani Lug to the ground, Nova television reported.

"It's a merciless tragedy," emergency volunteer Zvezdelin Vlaykov said as huge clouds of smoke rose over the hills. "In all my years of firefighting, I've never seen anything like it."

Authorities said three villages had been evacuated and the fire had caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry described Bulgaria's wildfire situation as "dynamic and severe".

On Sunday afternoon, a large fire broke out in the village of Kozarevo in the southeastern province of Yambol, burning several houses, BNR reported.

Countries in southeast Europe have experienced record temperatures over the past week, with many located in an area dubbed "a wildfire hotspot" by scientists.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo