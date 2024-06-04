 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Wives of mobilized Russian soldiers hold rare protest at defense ministry demanding their return

3 Comments
MOSCOW

A group of about 20 women got down on their knees outside Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday to hold a rare protest and demand the return of their mobilized soldier husbands and sons from Ukraine.

Groups of women who are the relatives of men who were mobilized into the Russian army by President Vladimir Putin have been holding small-scale protests for months.

The women behind Monday's protest asked for a meeting with Russia's new minister of defense, Andrei Belousov, to demand that the men be allowed to return home and that authorities impose limits on how long soldiers can serve before they can be granted leave. They are also demanding that mobilized men are replaced with contract soldiers who have agreed to fight.

Russian authorities labeled the group Friday as a “foreign agent,” following several protests. The designation is a tactic used by Moscow to silence dissent.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a group of women, some with school age children and children in strollers kneeling outside outside the Defense Ministry holding banners. The child of one mobilized soldier was pictured wearing a T-shirt that read “Bring back dad."

A woman who shared a livestream of the protest on social media said the protesters did not invite journalists because of fears they would be detained. However, one of the videos she shared showed a police van and police officers waiting by the Defense Ministry. She indicated the women later went home.

The solution to the problem, her post said, is to “finish” the war in Ukraine "and stop lying, or carry out a second wave of mobilization and also stop lying,” or to return the men who were mobilized.

Putin ordered a “partial mobilization” of up to 300,000 reservists following battlefield setbacks in Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine in September 2022. It sparked a rush for flights and long queues at Russia's borders as men tried to flee.

Aware of the public backlash, the Russian military has since late 2022 increasingly sought to bolster the forces in Ukraine by enlisting more volunteers. The authorities claimed that about 500,000 men signed contracts with the Defense Ministry last year.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Russian authorities labeled the group Friday as a “foreign agent,” following several protests. The designation is a tactic used by Moscow to silence dissent.

Wives of Russians are “foreign agents”? Their husbands are dying in Ukraine at a rate of 1,000 / day.

This is the same law the Georgian protestors wanted to stop from being passed.

It's basically: if you cause too much trouble, I'll silence you.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh man, it begins. Putin's murderous rampage might be about to have some limits imposed on it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Russian authorities labeled the group Friday as a “foreign agent,” following several protests.

You don't need foreign agents for people to be upset about an immoral war of conquest.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog