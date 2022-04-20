Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fatal Attack Livestreamed
This photo provided by Baton Rouge Police Department shows suspect Earl Lee Johnson, center, who was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. A livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman, Janice David, on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her. (Baton Rouge Police Department via AP)
world

Woman's fatal stabbing livestreamed on Facebook; man charged

BATON ROUGE, La

The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital.

Baton Rouge Police found Janice David's naked body bound to a vehicle's steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.

Someone who saw video of the attack on a Facebook Live feed notified Facebook, which in turn contacted authorities, according to the reports.

Authorities arrested Earl Lee Johnson, 35, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.

“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.

Autopsy results are pending on David, 34, of Baton Rouge.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

