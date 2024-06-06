 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Honorary President of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage attends press conference, in London
Honorary President of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in London, Britain, June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska Image: Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska
world

Woman charged with assault after throwing drink at UK's Nigel Farage

LONDON

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the offenses of assault by beating and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party, during an election campaign event.

Farage was launching his bid for a seat in parliament in the town of Clacton-on-Sea, in southeast England, when a woman threw a drink in his face from close range as he left a pub.

Farage appeared unhurt and later laughed off the incident in a video posted on social media.

A police statement on Wednesday said the woman would appear in court on July 2.

Farage was previously doused in milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the Brexit Party, Reform's predecessor, in Newcastle before a European Parliament election.

His attacker on that occasion was ordered to pay for his suit to be cleaned after pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

