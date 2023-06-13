Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake

0 Comments
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador

A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake, and the incident has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.

Relatives left the coffin behind and rushed retired nurse Bella Montoya back to the hospital after the wake Friday in the central city of Babahoyo, son Gilberto Barbera told The Associated Press.

“It gave us all a fright,” Barbera said, adding that doctors have said his mother’s situation remains dire.

Ecuador’s Health Ministry said that Montoya was in intensive care Monday at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo while the ministry investigates doctors involved in her case. A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the ministry said in a statement.

Montoya initially had been admitted Friday at the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, and when she did not respond to resuscitation a doctor on duty declared her dead, the ministry said.

Barbera said his mother was unconscious when she was brought to the emergency room and that a few hours later a doctor informed him she was dead and handed over identity documents and a death certificate.

The family then brought her to a funeral home and were holding a wake later Friday when they started to hear strange sounds.

“There were about 20 of us there,” Barbera said. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached we could see that she was breathing heavily.”

Though he and relatives rushed her back to the hospital Friday, she was still in serious condition Monday. She was under intubation, and doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis, Barbera said.

No details have been released about the doctor who had prematurely declared the woman dead.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog