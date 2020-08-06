Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Woman hurls racial slurs at Black landscapers in viral video

5 Comments
ORLANDO, Fla

A video of an Orlando woman cursing and shouting racial slurs at Black landscapers as they finished up a job at her neighbor's house has gone viral.

Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that he and his crew were almost done with their shift last Thursday when the woman approached two of his coworkers. Cordova said he pulled out his cellphone and started filming. He later posted the video on Facebook.

The woman approached twins Antonio and Antione Harris, a foreman and supervisor with A Cut Above The Rest Landscaping, respectively.

Cordova said she didn't tell the crew what she was upset about before her rant began.

”She was in my coworkers’ face ... just going off. ... She was trying to say all those hateful things, and they weren’t even being bothered — they were joking around. The more they were joking around, the more she got mad,” Cordova said.

In the video, the woman hurled racial slurs at the Harris brothers, who are Black.

“We tried to calm her down,” Antonio Harris told the Orlando Sentinel. Added his brother, “The more we tried to calm her down, the more irate she got.”

As she got closer, one twin touched the other — warning “corona(virus)” — before they stepped back.

In the video, one of the twins wished the woman “a blessed day," before walking toward their truck.

They said the woman's behavior surprised them.

“We don’t look at color,” Antonio Harris told the newspaper. “Me and my twin brother are mixed … we are African-American, but at the same time, this wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve dealt with (racism), this is the most extreme time that we’ve dealt with it.”

While a neighbor encouraged them to report the incident to police, neither Cordova nor the Harris twins said they filed a report.

“I hope that the message isn’t, ‘Look at this crazy lady’ or something to inspire more hate. It’s more to show that there’s people that think this way that are outdated. ... If you just ignore them in the end, what are they going to do to you?” Cordova said.

The Harris brothers said their boss is “distraught” after seeing the video, and has been supportive.

Antione Harris said he was “shocked” the video went viral. But he and his brother do not consider their actions noteworthy.

“We ain’t looking to get nothing out of this, we ain’t trying to blow up on the mainstream,” Antonio Harris said. “We’re just simple guys who go to work every day, doing 9 to 5, and try to make the best out of it, even with the COVID going on. ... I think we did do the right thing. … We didn’t need anybody to see it.”

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Orlando Sentinel.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is hardly an isolated incident. Much respect to the brothers for how they acted, there's no way I could have been as peaceful and understanding.

Almost everyday I see another video of a racist harassing someone Black, Hispanic, or Asian in public. An ongoing legacy of the Trump years.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

An ongoing legacy of the Trump years.

The Kens and Karens have always been with us; there have always been hideous examples of racism like that mentioned in the article throughout the USA.

A difference is today more people carry smartphones and have internet sites where they can post videos, allowing more people to see more clearly how people of color are treated by white racists.

And Trump definitely does seem to have given white nationalists support. Ken and Karen and their even nastier white supremacists make up a large part of his base.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Remember most videos are just like this one. They don't show the exact moment the event started or the events that led up to it. The article has only statements from only one side of the story. I am not going jump on any bandwagons until I get more information.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And Trump definitely does seem to have given white nationalists support. Ken and Karen and their even nastier white supremacists make up a large part of his base.

Anti-Asian violence has increased during Covid due to Trump's dog whistles. Now let's see if our extremists try to decry PBS as partisan.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/we-have-been-through-this-before-why-anti-asian-hate-crimes-are-rising-amid-coronavirus

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yep, another entitled pro-Trump Karen showing the world what absolute Morons they can be...

If it had went on a few minutes longer, she'd have grabbed her assault rifle and Confederate Flag...

it makes you wonder what will these racist nuts will do when Trump is thrown out in Nov...

Maybe then we'll really need the militarized federal police...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

