Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Woman tied to dog dragged to death by San Francisco train

1 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO

A woman who had a dog tethered to her waist with a leash was dragged to death by a train in San Francisco, transit officials said Tuesday.

The woman had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at Powell Station with her dog and as the doors were about to close she stepped out but the dog stayed on the train. As the train took off, she was dragged, pulled onto the tracks and killed Monday, BART officials said in a statement. The dog was not injured.

The woman appeared to be waving at someone moments before the train started moving, officials said.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.

BART Police have reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. BART’s chief safety officer is working with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is assisting in the investigation.

Mike Sim, told KGO-TV, he saw the woman being dragged and spoke to a man who was hysterical on the platform and who told him the woman killed was his girlfriend.

“It was pretty grotesque because all the way down the platform ... there was a bloodstain, about an inch and half wide, all the way down," he said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The train company needs to up safety protocols surely?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog