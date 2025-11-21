 Japan Today
Woman who worked for congressman accused of staging politically motivated attack

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J.

A former staffer for a congressman told authorities she was attacked by three armed men who tied her up, slashed her and scrawled an anti-Trump statement on her stomach while she was walking in a New Jersey nature preserve this summer, according to authorities. But federal prosecutors are now accusing her of staging the scene and making the whole thing up.

The 26-year-old woman, who worked for Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, and a friend had reported the attack July 23 at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey. The friend called 911 saying the attackers had a gun, knew the woman's name and that she worked for Van Drew, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

Responding police soon found the woman lying in a wooded area with her shirt pulled over her head and her hands and feet zip tied, according to prosecutors. She had several cuts on her face, neck, chest and shoulder, while slogans criticizing Trump and Van Drew were written with black marker on her stomach and back.

The woman later repeated her claims about the attack while being interviewed by police and FBI agents, according to prosecutors. But authorities allege the story soon started to unravel when they searched the woman's Maserati and found zip ties and duct tape inside.

A search of her cellphone found she was following communities on Reddit for “bodymods” and “scarification" and had obtained directions to the studio of a body-modification artist in Pennsylvania, court documents say.

The artist at the studio showed investigators messages from the woman requesting specific scar patterns on her body and photos from after the procedure, which matched the lacerations she had when she was found in the woods, prosecutors say.

The woman was charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and another count of making false statements to federal law enforcement. She made her initial court appearance Wednesday.

A statement issued by Van Drew's office said he was “deeply saddened” about the incident and said their “thoughts and prayers” were with the woman, adding “we hope she’s getting the care she needs.” His office did not immediately respond Thursday to questions on whether she was still working for the congressman at the time of the incident.

Louis Barbone, a lawyer representing the woman, noted she is presumed innocent of the charges.

“At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to serve the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a fulltime student," Barbone said in a statement issued Thursday. ”Under the law she is presumed innocent and reserves all her defenses for a presentation in a court of law."

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

