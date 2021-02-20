Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women dressed as elderly caught trying to get vaccine in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla

Two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings in Orlando, officials said.

Dr Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County — where Orlando is located — said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel that the women altered their birth years on their vaccination registrations to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people age 65 and older. It appeared that the women had gotten the first shot, but it was unclear where.

“Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.

Health Department officials asked deputies to issue trespass warnings.

Guido said the warning means they can't return to the convention center for any reason -- including a vaccine, COVID-19 test, convention or show. If they do return, they could face arrest.

Pino said the Health Department’s investigation will try to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they managed to get an appointment. He said the department will “try to figure out if there are any holes, any loopholes, in the process that are allowing people to do that.”

