Women rally for equal rights in Syria after Assad's fall to Islamists

Women hold Women's Protection Units (YPJ) flags during a rally demanding the new Islamist rulers in Damascus respect women's rights and condemn Turkish-backed military campaigns in Kurdish-led regions of the north, in the northeastern city of Qamishli, Syria, December 23, 2024. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman

By Orhan Qereman

Thousands of women rallied in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Monday to demand the new Islamist rulers in Damascus respect women's rights and to condemn Turkish-backed military campaigns in Kurdish-led regions of the north.

Many of the protesters waved the green flag of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), an affiliate of the Kurdish People's Protection Units militia (YPG) that Turkey deems a national security threat and wants disbanded immediately.

"We are demanding women's rights from the new state ... and women must not be excluded from rights in this system," said Sawsan Hussein, a women's rights activist.

"We are (also) condemning the attacks of the Turkish occupation against the city of Kobani."

Kurdish groups have enjoyed autonomy across much of the north since Syria's civil war began in 2011. The Kurdish YPG militia, which leads the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed group, is a major force in the area.

But Syria's power balance has shifted away from these groups since the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) swept into Damascus and toppled Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago, establishing a new administration friendly to Ankara.

Syria's dominant Kurdish groups embrace an ideology emphasizing socialism and feminism - in contrast to the conservative Sunni Islamist views of HTS, a former al Qaeda affiliate.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Hostilities between the SDF and a Turkey-backed Syrian force known as the Syrian National Army have escalated since Assad was ousted, with the SDF driven out of the northern city of Manbij.

Syrian Kurdish leaders have warned that Turkish forces are mobilizing for an offensive on the SDF-controlled city of Kobani at the Turkish border, also known as Ayn al-Arab.

There is widespread apprehension among Syrians that the new Damascus administration will gravitate towards hardline Islamist rule, marginalising minorities and women from public life.

Obaida Arnout, a spokesperson for the Syrian transitional government, said last week that women's "biological and physiological nature" rendered them unfit for certain governmental jobs.

Hemrin Ali, an official in the Kurdish-led administration of northeastern Syria, told Reuters at Monday's rally: "Yes to supporting the YPJ. Yes to preserving the rights and gains of the women's revolution in northern and eastern Syria."

