The case was served against the Australian government on behalf of women subjected to abuse at any time in a 21-year period between November 2003 and May 2025
world

Women sue over sexual abuse in Australian military

SYDNEY

Women in Australia's defense forces launched a class action lawsuit Friday alleging widespread and systematic sexual violence, harassment and discrimination.

The case was served against the Australian government on behalf of women subjected to abuse at any time in a 21-year period between November 2003 and May 2025.

"The threat of war often isn't the biggest safety fear for female ADF personnel, it is the threat of sexual violence in their workplace," said lawyer Josh Aylward of legal firm JGA Saddler.

"Australians will be shocked by the reports of sexual violence and harassment, victimization, rape and physical threats but even more disturbing are the brutal assaults against those women who dare make a complaint," he said in a statement.

The case, lodged at the Federal Court in Sydney, is being pursued on an opt-out basis, meaning all women serving during that time are included unless they declare that they have not suffered from the alleged abuse.

Thousands of women were expected to join the class action, the firm said.

Australia's Department of Defense said it was aware of the complaint.

"All Defense personnel have a right to be respected and deserve to have a positive workplace experience," a department spokesperson said.

"There is no place for sexual violence or misconduct in Defense," the spokesperson added. "Defense acknowledges there is work to be done."

The government said it was implementing "as a priority" recommendations related to sexual violence made in 2024 after an inquiry into defense and veteran suicide.

It was also working to implement a "comprehensive sexual misconduct prevention strategy".

One of four lead applicants in the case alleged she woke up after an on-base party naked, in pain, with bruises and scratches, and later was told she had left with four servicemen.

She underwent a sexual assault examination in a storage room, according to a statement by JGA Saddler.

As a result of her complaint, the woman's movements were restricted while the alleged perpetrator was left free, it said.

She was also allegedly barred from using shared base amenities, received abusive messages from servicemen, and was later posted to a different base.

The class action claims the defense force is "vicariously liable" due to its failure to protect women from sexual harassment during their service.

Repeated reports into sexual harassment, followed by commitments to cultural reform, had "never" resulted in meaningful change, the legal firm said.

"This legal case is a demand for action, for accountability and for real change," said Aylward.

