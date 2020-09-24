Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo journalist Bob Woodward sits at the head table during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington. Woodward, facing widespread criticism for only now revealing President Donald Trump's early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, told The Associated Press that he needed time to be sure that Trump's private comments from February were accurate. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
world

Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies in first week

By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK

Bob Woodward's “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward's book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies. Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, “Rage” has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15. The first week sales include hardcovers, audiobooks and e-books.

Despite the ongoing publicity of the Trump tapes, “Rage” is not the year's fastest selling Trump book — Mary Trump's scathing psychological portrait of her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough," had sold 950,000 copies by the end of its first day of release. “Rage” also hasn't matched the pace of Woodward's previous Trump book, “Fear,” which sold more than 1 million copies its first week and has sold 2 million since its 2018 release.

Other Trump-related best-sellers in 2020 include John Bolton's “The Room Where It Happened" and Michael Cohen's “Disloyal.”

