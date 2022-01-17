World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during COVID: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday.
Oxfam said the men's wealth jumped from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at an average rate of $1.3 billion per day, in a briefing published before a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.
A confederation of charities that focus on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires' wealth rose more during the pandemic more than it did the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the Wall Street Crash of 1929.
It called this inequality "economic violence" and said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day due to a lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger and climate change.
The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality soared.
The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
Oxfam urged tax reforms to fund worldwide vaccine production as well as healthcare, climate adaptation and gender-based violence reduction to help save lives.
The group said it based its wealth calculations on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available, and used the 2021 Billionaires List compiled by the US business magazine Forbes.
Forbes listed the world's 10 richest men as: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, U.S. investor Warren Buffet and the head of the French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault.© 2022 AFP
Vreth
Their stranglehold on the world gets tighter.
Iron Lad
The true purpose of Covid.
Blacklabel
Inequity and economic violence that is killing people everywhere every day?
did the liberal media not read the list of mostly hardcore liberal names?
In_japan
Those people did smart things in early days of their life, made future secured; instead of commenting on JT... like me ;D. Don't get sour.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
As was always intended.
Yubaru
And yet there are people complaining that the liberals of the world have no place to complain about the rich getting richer.
Tax laws make a joke out of this. Most of these people or companies are based in the US, and due to the manner in which tax laws are written, they get away with making billions, but paying less than coffee money in taxes. If they were truly paying taxes commensurate with their "income"! no one should be complaining about anything.
Flat tax rate, 10% across the board on anyone OVER the poverty rate! No taxes on anyone under. Governments the world over would see an increase in revenue, and could do more to help those in need.
Hell look at carrot top, he paid something like $180.00 in taxes, and yet is worth, supposedly over a billion dollars. That makes absolutely zero sense.
Peter Neil
The game is rigged.
Blacklabel
well every relevant government agency and hater group has the tax returns now. Must not be anything wrong with them, huh?
Good thing that this article isnt about that man or taxes of anyone. Just wealthy liberals making that money during COVID time, a big no-no.