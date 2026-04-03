World anxious to open Hormuz Strait while Trump and Iran trade threats

Dozens of countries sought ways to restart vital energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed more aggressive strikes on Iran, sending oil prices higher again and deepening strain on consumers.
In a speech on Wednesday night, Trump said operations would be intensified and gave no timeline for ending hostilities, drawing threats of retaliation from Tehran and depressing share prices.
"We're going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong," Trump said in the speech amid mounting domestic pressure to end the conflict.
Britain chaired a virtual meeting on Thursday of some 40 countries to explore ways to restore freedom of navigation that did not produce any specific agreement, although participants agreed that all nations should be able to use the waterway freely, one official said.
Trump persisted with his threats on Thursday, saying in a social media post: "IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE". He also posted footage of what appeared to be strikes on a bridge in Iran.
Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's total oil consumption, in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes that began on February 28. The war has caused a spike in oil prices, inflation concerns, supply-chain problems and worries about the impact on the global economy.
Still defiant despite the death of a slew of its leaders, Tehran offered a competing vision for future control of the strait, and said it was drafting a protocol with Oman that would require ships to obtain permits and licenses.
"These requirements will not mean restrictions, but rather to facilitate and ensure safe passage and provide better services to ships that pass through this route," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.
An Iranian military spokesperson on Thursday said the strait would remain closed "long term" to the U.S. and Israel.
The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas pushed back against Tehran's plan, saying Iran cannot be allowed to charge countries a bounty to let ships pass. "International law doesn't recognize pay-to-pass schemes," wrote Kallas on X.
OIL HITS $108
Benchmark Brent crude prices jumped by about 7% to around $108 per barrel, U.S. bond yields spiked and global equity markets gave back gains.
"The key question in all investors' minds is 'When is this going to be over?'" said Russel Chesler, head of investments and capital markets at VanEck Australia.
Trump warned that the war could escalate if Iran did not give in to Washington's terms, with strikes on its energy and oil infrastructure possible. He told countries that rely on fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to "just grab it".
However, European and other states have said they will only help secure the strait if there is a ceasefire.
"It can only be done in consultation with Iran," French President Emmanuel Macron said.
IRAN THREATENS MORE ATTACKS
Iran's armed forces responded to Trump with a warning of "more crushing, broader and more destructive" attacks in store.
The war will continue until the "permanent regret and surrender" of Iran's enemies, said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, in a statement carried by Iranian media.
Iran's Fars news agency later listed several bridges in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Jordan as potential targets for Iranian military operations after one of its own bridges was hit by air strikes. The Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted an Amazon cloud computing centre in Bahrain.
There are fears the conflict may leave Iran with a stranglehold over Middle East energy supplies now that it has shown that it can block the Strait of Hormuz by targeting oil tankers and attacking Gulf countries hosting U.S. troops.
Gulf states say they reserve the right to self-defense but have refrained from responding militarily to repeated Iranian attacks over the past month, seeking to avoid escalation into a far more devastating all-out Middle East war.
Iran's parliament was reviewing a bill that would formalize the blocking of vessels from hostile countries passing through the strait and the charging of tolls for others wishing to pass, spokesperson Abbas Goodarzi said.
STRIKE ON IRAN BRIDGE KILLS 8
Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands injured across the Middle East since the war began, with the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation saying on Thursday that medical needs were rising exponentially and supplies could run low.
Iran's state media said eight people were killed and 95 wounded when a bridge linking Tehran and the western city of Karaj was hit by air strikes. Some large steel producers and Tehran's Pasteur Institute of Iran medical research centre were separately reported to have sustained serious damage.
The Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted U.S.-linked steel and aluminium facilities in Gulf states and an Oracle data center in Dubai, and would step up such attacks if Iranian industries were hit again.
Sirens and the booms from interceptors rang out over Jerusalem after the Israeli military said it had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israel.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis first claimed an attack on Israel at the end of March, as the conflict with Iran has expanded across the region.
Fuel shortages have already caused economic strains across Asia and are expected to bite in Europe soon, while a report by two U.N. agencies warned a sharp economic slowdown could spark a cost-of-living crisis in Africa.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
25 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump and felons are incapable of doing it: too cowardly.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
Tehran offered a competing vision for future control of the strait, and said it was drafting a protocol with Oman that would require ships to obtain permits and licenses.
If the US and Israel refuse to pay reparations to Iran for an illegal war brought upon it, Iran has every right to monetize passage through the Strait of Hormuz to recover it's losses.
The US wants to act like an international cowboy but they forgot that others can indulge in highway robbery too.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There is no right under UNCLOS to monetize an international waterway. While Iran could shout that it isn't a member, they would still deserve having their piracy shot down on the principle of the thing.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
There is no right under UNCLOS to monetize an international waterway.
There is no right under any international law for the global hegemon to attack a weaker nation. And BTW, the global hegemon itself is not a signatory to UNCLOS.
GuruMick
No one scared of Trumps threats anymore.
Iran showed the US to be full of BS
Bob Fosse
“We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong”
Bring? Odd choice of word. Are you going too or already there?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Irrelevant: plenty more countries than the US are being denied access.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
Irrelevant: plenty more countries than the US are being denied access.
Price to be paid for being a US lackey. Ships heading to nations which are not US vassals are being allowed to pass by Iran.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Europe, Japan, SK, and the GCC won't stand for it, and they have a few ships left unlike Iran.
changamangaliay
USA Trump already won the war but then Trump fires war winning Top ranking Army Officer General Randy.
Not everything is going as planned/ well as being told by Trump.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
Europe, Japan, SK, and the GCC won't stand for it, and they have a few ships left unlike Iran.
All it takes is one cheap Shahed drone and all that fancy naval hardware will not be able to do protect the more than 2000 merchant ships currently stuck in the Persian Gulf.
All American vassals are wisely sitting this one out. Those nations which are not American vassals are cutting deals with Iran to let their ships through.
The US has been shown to be a paper tiger.
okinawarides
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 08:19 am
When do you see the "Europe, Japan, SK, and the GCC" armada heading to the strait to reopen it?
JJE
They won't stand for it? Good, they are free to force the strait with their naval assets and be holed bellow the waterline.
This is an Article 51 self-defense situation with a UN member state under illegal assault.
Also, past time that countries understand their are negative consequences to being a client-satellite.
One of them is passage through that strait, which is a privilege, not a right.
stormcrow
Nothing in Iran will change unless Trump sends in the army, which would be a very unpopular move on the home front.
HopeSpringsEternal
Lot at stake, many believe Trump will seize Karg Island and likely other islands this month in order to truly ramp up the economic pressure on the Iranian regime to force them to the table, hence oil markets remain very nervous
Meanwhile US and Venezuelan energy production, ramping up VERY fast, especially as Asian countries like Japan, SK, Taiwan, etc. so eager to invest in such production via their massive trade deal buy-down funds and diversify their supply-chain risk etc.
patkim
With Trump threatening to send Iran back to the stone ages, he further escalated the conflict rather than de-escalate it. If Americans refuse to bow down to king Trump, Iranians sure aren't going to bow down to Trump.
Trump's little excursion and threats has just enabled Iran to exert control over the Strait and make more money by imposing tolls for whoever is to cross through. Meanwhile, Russia and China are benefiting much from all of this, while the rest of the world suffers.
wallace
Invading Kharg Island with marines and the 82nd Airborne Parachute will be a logistical nightmare with supply chains, and will need US warships to defend them.
okinawarides
USA Trump already won the war but then Trump fires war winning Top ranking Army Officer General Randy.
Yep, guess the General was not a big fan of the upcoming ground invasion.
itsonlyrocknroll
US force have now a extensive military footprint in the Middle East, with such an overwhelming force, could secure peaceful passage through the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.
For possible geo political reasons, President Trump has clearly chosen not to.
The meeting Britain chaired on Thursday a supposed “coalition of the willing” to restore freedom of navigation, did not produce a single realistic proposal.
US/Israel have an agenda, I suggest clearly stated with Trump's "Obliteration" rhetoric.
A clear set of strategic objectives.
Absolute, "totally obliterated/decimated".
Europe economies, fragile enough before this war, now are in severe acute dange, venerable to energy-supply shock/industrial strain.
The European Central Bank warning the threat of a prolonged conflict will likely trigger a period of stagflation, lower growth rates accompanied by severe inflation for Europe’s energy-dependent economies.
Talk to Trump, rebuid trust.
Interactive Map: U.S. Forces Posture in the Middle East (CENTCOM)
https://www.inss.org.il/publication/us-forces-middle-east/?__cf_chl_tk=YmuqMIWzWLZ2GgxNDPbx4MGJ.dwnCi44aJYx_B1ik3k-1775182186-1.0.1.1-AfrhD9lto62AKlNc2yYHM.O4Ke19yYclBDLsvv28y.I
Cephus
No military is better equiped in Ocean monitoring than the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. These guys take no nonse couple of years ago they wiped out piracy in the Indian ocean with no time. The strait of Hormuz is just a cake walk, yet again there are political implications involved.
patkim
Trump always thinks problems will somehow solve themselves magically. In his warped mind, he thinks the Strait of Hormuz will magically open by itself. He lied when he claimed that the U.S. has done the hard part. In fact, they did the easy part. It's always easy to resort to violence and be a warmonger to try to solve problems. And actually, Trump just created a problem. He's just made America lose all credibility and respect it used to have.
itsonlyrocknroll
Cephus,
I suspect the Japanese people have had enough of war, conflict after the firebombing nuclear devastation 1945,
I doubt the Japan proud flag, "Land of the Rising Sun". will fly any time soon over straits of Hormuz
Have said that, if called upon again, be in no doubt, the tactic of mass human-wave attacks that overwhelmed Japan enemies, often bayonets fixed, accompanied with wild screams when ammunition was low, would have little problem opening securing the straits of Hormuz.
Ask the British
wallace
Part of Trump's deal is that he wants to rename the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Straits."
itsonlyrocknroll
My political cynicism ,I constantly find rather disconcerting, yet can you hear what could soon become loud and clear, the Trump Toll, for the grand opening the newly named Strait of Trump
Firefly
Yeah, I don't think so. Trump has no idea how to wrap up any of this clustersituation, nor does he care because it's not a ballroom. He will unilaterally declare victory and bail at the first opportunity, leaving the rest of the world to pick up the pieces, and his base to wonder why gas still doesn't get cheaper anymore.