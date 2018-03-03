World bracing for risk of Trump's trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to slap taxes on steel and aluminum imports was branded Friday as "absolutely unacceptable" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, the United States' biggest foreign source of both metals.
Trump hasn't sparked a trade war — yet. But his provocative action has raised the risk of an all-out conflict that could pit the United States against its friends and the entire global financial system that it helped create after World War II. When Trump announced Thursday he was imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum on national security grounds, he set into motion the possibility that trading partners would fight back with tariffs of their own.
In Japan, the chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation on Friday sent a letter to Trump, urging him not to impose tariffs on imported steel and risk triggering a trade war, Kyodo reported.
"It is likely that U.S. actions...will create a negative chain reaction affecting not only steel but also other products considered to have national security implications, with other countries taking similar sections under similar pretenses," the letter signed by federation chairman Kosei Shindo said.
"We sincerely ask you to consider these issues and strongly hope that you will exercise fair and sound judgment not to impose tariffs or other restrictions on imported steel," the letter said.
Other rebukes delivered on Friday suggested that some countries were prepared to retaliate if necessary.
Trudeau stressed in his comments he was prepared to "defend Canadian industry" and that the tariffs would also hurt U.S. consumers and businesses because prices could rise.
The 28 countries in the European Union could respond by taxing goods that are core to the American identity such as Bourbon whiskey, blue jeans and Harley Davidson motorcycles, said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.
"I don't like using the word trade war, but I can't see how this isn't part of warlike behavior," Juncker told German media.
Roberto Azevedo, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, warned that a "trade war is in no one's interests."
China — the world's largest steel producer and Trump's primary target — stayed quiet about how it would respond.
Trump's fellow Republicans urged caution. Doug Andres, an aide for House Speaker Paul Ryan, said that Ryan "is hoping the president will consider the unintended consequences of this idea."
But the U.S. president appears to be in battle mode.
He views the tariffs as a way to pressure trading partners into submission and wipe away the long-standing trade deficit.
"Trade wars are good, and easy to win," he said on Twitter.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed the risk of rising prices from the steel and aluminum tariffs. He held up cans of Campbell's soup and Coca-Cola during a CNBC interview, noting that each would go up by less than a penny under the new taxes.
Even if Trump is itching for a trade war, it's not clear if one will materialize.
"It's too soon to tell for a whole host of reasons," said Scott Lincicome, a trade lawyer and adjunct scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute.
Because there are no formal declarations, Lincicome said the "imaginary threshold" for this kind of showdown would involve countries imposing a broad set of tariffs that choked off trade, rather than taxes on the two basic categories of steel and aluminum being proposed by Trump.
The battle would extend beyond the exchange of goods to include services and investments among nations.
For the time being, so much depends on a set of unknowns, such that the only sure thing is that the risks of a breakdown in trade have increased.
The White House has promised more details next week when the president signs the tariffs into law.
But questions linger.
Would Trump apply the tariffs to political and economic allies such as Canada, Japan and South Korea? Ross only suggested on CNBC that the tariffs would be broad.
Would any products get excluded? There's big differences among the types of steel and aluminum. A metal such as aluminum is used for the foil to wrap Hershey's Kisses chocolates as well as the frame for a Boeing 787 airliner.
The answers to these questions could determine how other countries respond.
Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the consultant RSM, sees three possible stages in any trade war.
There could be a "lite" trade war in which partners challenge the tariffs in WTO courts and retaliate with their own targeted import taxes. The next step could involve a broader array of tariffs that seek to penalize large U.S. banks and leading technology firms such as Amazon and Facebook. And, then, "if that spins out of control," there could be a breakdown in trade agreements, the creation of non-tariff barriers and limits to the flow of money among countries.
Yet simply by pinning his tariffs on national security — despite indications that steel and aluminum imports aren't a risk for the U.S. military — Trump may have already started to unravel the rules that hold the global trading system together, said Philip Levy, a trade adviser in the George W. Bush administration and now an adjunct professor at Northwestern University.
"If a country need only mutter the words 'national security' to throw up protectionist barriers, we may soon a proliferation of obstacles to trade — that would be a trade war," Levy said.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Yubaru
He can't stop himself can he. The signs are all there, why doesn't congress do it's job, he is acting more and more insane daily!
Cricky
Angnus brace yourself it's that time of the year. Big red is coming your way
Brian Wheway
President or dictator? that is the question.
Serrano
"U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to slap taxes on steel and aluminum imports was branded Friday as "absolutely unacceptable" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada"
Sigh... It's America First now, Mr. Trudeau. We finally do what's best for our country, which, in the end, is what's best for the rest of the world.
Trump stands behind tariffs: Trade wars are good
Some countries offer concessions before a trade war: Betsy McCaughey
gokai_wo_maneku
Well, a trade war is better than a nuclear war. Unless Trump, in his own mind, sees a trade war as practice for a nuclear war.
quercetum
China seems calm and mature at least the Xi administration. They know they can sell US bonds or sell steel elsewhere.
oyatoi
Decades of hoping that one day everybody would follow suit and accept the efficacy of the American model of industrial surrender has at last ceded to the realist perspective. Like it or not, there’s a new game in town. It’s called reciprococity, and we’re all invited.
kohakuebisu
I'm surprised he can do this to Canada under NAFTA, but there you go.
One of justifications given for Brexit was that a post-Brexit Britain would be able to strike lots of free trade deals with non EU markets. Well, here is the most valuable by far non-EU market erecting some trade barriers. That assumption is not looking too clever now, is it.
Tommy Jones
You won't be saying that when consumer goods in the US are three times as expensive as they are now and the economy is in freefall.
Ah, the conceit that keeps dragging the US down.
CrazyJoe
Not that the Canadians are listening to me, but I wouldn't start with wine. That would mainly hurt California, and since we did not vote for Trump, he could care less about what happens to our economy. I'd suggest going after Wisconsin cheese or Georgia peanuts.
Seems like a lot of countries around the world are grasping just how STUPID Trump is. In THIS country, though, we seem to be about at the level of a CIVIL WAR between Trump supporters (38%) and the rest of us. It's that bad.
Heckleberry
It will be a loooooong way back for the USA once his reign of terror is over...
ClippetyClop
Whatever problem you put in front of Trump, he's almost certain to find the worst solution. Never has there been a man in office who just doesn't get it like he does. A man with a fork in a world of soup.
Vernon Watts
I love all the naysayers who have never had their fathers put out of a job at a steel mill because of cheap steel imports from China. When are you people going to wake up and see that countries like China, Japan and Korea are laughing at the US -- there's a new sheriff in town and its no longer business as usual...
gogogo
The rest of the world just needs to ignore america and get on with it. I can't wait for the TPP to start without the US
md2009
He should have stuck to reciprocity imposing the same or equivalent measures on those who impose tariffs or non tariff barriers on the US for the same products or other products with equivalent impact. Instead he starts a war based on “fake” security grounds without logic and just designed to aggravate friendly nations and trade abusers alike. And by the way, you can be sure that Japanese consumers will boycott American products like the plague if America starts to mess with it like this. And nothing Trump will be able to do about that kind of emotional reaction based on National pride. Trump has no idea of the extent to which these factors will play out in the form of consumer reaction in these countries.
BertieWooster
Bit of an exaggeration there. The world is carrying on, largely oblivious to the semi-sane actions of the latest in the line of US gawdelpus "presidents!"
The WORLD couldn't care less!
Alexandre T. Ishii
How can he be a president of USA? He can't even be a president of a company, bankrupt once with casino, can he?
1glenn
My advice would be to wait a few days, and see what happens. There is a good chance that he will be distracted by the next shiny object, and move on to something else. What he says and what he does are often, though certainly not always, exact opposites.
Yubaru
Sad part is that YOU are most definitely wrong. The world IS worried, big time, if it wasnt there would be no action from any side.
If the world would ignore him, that is one thing, but it isn't and THAT is the problem!
sf2k
Someone must have wanted it, otherwise Trump would not have known his office could impose it. Canada hasn't rolled over in NAFTA talks so this will hit it pretty hard. We should accept it versus nuclear war, something he is finding he can't just arbitrarily commit
Madverts
How did the steel tariffs work out the last time the Insane Party tried them under Bush the dumb?
Strangerland
Yeah, where was Trump when blacksmiths were put out of work due to changes in the world? They should have had someone like him to ensure we'd still have a full range of blacksmiths to make our swords and horseshoes at our need. Those people all ended up out of work. Their trade should have been preserved even when it became useless to society. Right?
Lizz
Someone must have wanted it, otherwise Trump would not have known his office could impose it.
Even the aluminum industry groups are against broad based tariffs because they know the US does not have close to the manufacturing capacity needed to meet domestic demand without imports. It is only going to cause producers to go elsewhere and farm out offshore for products and component parts.
Strangerland
It's pretty hard to ignore them just yet - they have the biggest economy in the world, and when they collapse it next (because let's be clear, Trump is doing the same thing to the economy Bush did - jacking it up for the short term, hoping it will hold out until the next president), it will have an impact on us all.
We need to keep making more trade agreements that bypass the US, in order to protect our own interests. Trump is doing America first, the rest of us need to do 'the rest of us first'. As in, the rest of us first, America second.
Hopefully between the Lehman crash of a decade ago, and the Trump blustering of current, enough of the world has realized that we cannot trust America to have a stable economy, and therefore we cannot rely on trade with America to provide stable economies for ourselves.
Dango bong
yes the leeches who suck off America do not like when America stops being taken advantage of. a predictable reaction
Prime81
WHAT HAPPENED TO BEING SCARED OF NORTH KOREA ? Now a trade war and the worlds up in arms? Sticks and stones pusie cats !
Madverts
Lol, love the scene from Ferris Bueller's day off.
The expression “The Definition of Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results” is claimed by quite a few historic figures, but it is clearly the motto of the Republican Party.
The US will take decades if ever to recover from Trump. The second part of the Simpson's clairvoyance....
Peter14
As much as it hurts to say this, everyone should just cut all imports from the US. They cant live without imports so much trade would still happen. Those who dont buy US good can buy from other nations so the world will not notice much interruption to trade. The US on the other hand will be made to realise they dont matter as much as they think they do. Trump alienates everyone, friend and foe alike. While he is in charge of the US then there should be no imports of US products period. The world can live without America, but America cant live without the world. Trump needs to get that lesson learned.
sf2k
your trading partners are leeches now? $627 billion in 2016. Exports $320 billion. Imports $307 billion. You are generally in a surplus. But who cares. You want to bankrupt your nation with the bankrupter in chief, fine. We're tired of the disrespect. So glad we signed with the EU and the new TPP so we could get away from you. It'll take years to get going but at least we have a few outs.
Enjoy the high prices
Tommy Jones
Laughing at us now because the new sheriff is Barney Fife and business was turned into a circus.
The economy changed, as Stranger pointed out, which means the in demand human resources shift to different types of work. Deal with it. It's a free market. Maybe you are only conservative when those values don't harm your unemployed parents.
nishikat
There are about 15-20 countries like Singapore and Australia that have a trade deficit with the USA. So that means America is a leech that is sucking the life out of those countries. What it really means is trade is not a zero sum gain. The stock market is down and real CEOs are against that Trump is doing. But Trump and his supporters will keep blaming President Hillary (This is true because Hannity called her that)
Hakman
I don't know much about tariffs or trade wars ... but I am automatically in favor of anything that Trudeau calls "unacceptable."
TrevorPeace
Dango bongToday 08:26 pm JST
yes the leeches who suck off America do not like when America stops being taken advantage of. a predictable reaction
So, Dango bong, you're calling Canadians leeches? I think you should take another suck off that bong and let the smoke clear your head. That's a pathetic and racist comment, and demonstrates to me - and many Canadians - the lowbrow mindset of you and your countrymen that keep us from spending our tourism dollars in the US.
sf2k
being next door to idiots has always been taxing. Might help Canada reach for more partners. Won't help steel much though as USA is the largest importer so up and replacing that isn't possible. However, the trade war will help other industries diversify and reach appropriate scales. If this takes a few months nothing will change, but if this lasts years we'll see. So many of us are in a US trade deficit that we might consider helping each other instead
Muireall
It is THE one sensible thing the president has done since being elected. I support it.
After all our allies have has tariffs on American products for years. Trade is already unbalanced at the expense of the American worker. American politicians need to get on board and end their perfidious ways.
CaptDingleheimer
What are a bunch of experienced, seasoned, professional economists doing teaching English in Japan for $25K/year?
chisineko
Dumping of manufactured products by any country is another form of highly specialized welfare. All welfare recipients are reluctant to lose the hand outs. Life feral animals, feed them and they keep coming back for more.
sf2k
chisineko
how about your own welfare? You're in a trade surplus with Canada you fool
Dango bong
no it means those countries have nothing to offer. especially Canada. Or maybe we should import Canadian cars.... oh they don't make them... they don't make anything
Mr. Noidall
Are European leaders really out of touch with reality that much to think the core of American identity is bourbon, blue jeans, and Harley Davidsons? It's the 21st century. The core of American identity is in transition, but at least can be spotted on social media with a starbucks cup in hand.
Why when America says it will do something with it's own interest in mind, it's "unacceptable"? Time for America to start charging all these countries for the "welfare" they recieve from the US. Especially military and security benefits.
sf2k
It's USA nutter talk again. Typical astoundingly ignorant. It's a wonder we have trade agreements with you
nishikat
If that is true then it means that the US has nothing to offer to most of the world.
sf2k
nishikat
yes, that's certainly what we're seeing. In a news report here a US representative was lamenting the administration's NAFTA approach. If the USA can't work with Canada, no one else is going to want to work with the USA either. The quote was "why bother?"
SuperLib
No mention of this story anywhere on Fox News front page.
sf2k
most of their viewers can't even use a computer
Serrano
"China seems calm and mature at least the Xi administration. They know they can sell US bonds or sell steel elsewhere."
Heck, let 'em sell their cheap steel elsewhere.
"No mention of this story anywhere on Fox News front page."
Super - Is Fox Business good enough? lol
gokai_wo_maneku
China is the target? The USA imports 2% of its steel from China. Sounds like a big bluff from the bluffer-in-chief. (The USA gets 5% of its steel from Japan.)
Ray Payne
Please keep spreading the word. So many people actually think that America is the one being “protectionist” when in reality we are one of the only few countries that is not!
We must have reciprocal tariffs and trade agreements with other countries. Not let them take advantage of us as they are doing and have done in the past.
There comes a time that President Trump must fight fire with fire to off set those huge trade imbalances and to dismantle other countries unfair trade practices- to break down many stonewall trade barriers, some countries have cleverly hidden.
nishikat
A lot of Trump/Hannity followers don't realize that Japan has a trade surplus with China (and it's not cars). Also EU trade with China is more balanced. The EU has more Global fortune 500 companies than the US. If you really want to believe Trump and say that Trade is zero sum then you need to conclude that America sucks. Because when it comes to trade (especially with China) the EU and Japan don't. The president should be a cheerleader for great US technology that cannot be replicated by China. Hint: China cannot replicate jet engines, or high tech Japanese steel that China buys a lot of, or heavy industrial machinery China needs to build their country. Solar panels? Are you kidding? Might as well put a tariff on socks sold at Walmart. Move on the keep ahead of the race for higher technology.
Chop Chop
What about US Steel Industries, Mr. Trudeau?
If you want to defend your country industry and then President Trump may want to defend its country's Steel Industry too.
The US was biggest aid donor nation and the US can not give aid to Africa and other poor countries around the world as will as defending its alliances if the trade deficit gap was bigger every year and continuing with its trading partners and too much nation debt.
The federal government's gross debt exceeded $20 trillion according to 8 September, 2017. The US Government needs to reduce its debt and find money to reduce it national debt.
The US can no longer afford to continue trade deficit with its trading partners.
Trade deficit with Germany was $ 64,252 Millions in 2017.
Trade deficit with Japan was - $ 68,847.7 Millions in 2017.
Trade deficit with S. Korea was - $ 22,887.4 Million in 2017.
Trade deficit with Canada was - $ 17,583.2 Millions in 2017.
Trade deficit with Mexico was - $ 71,056.5 Millions in 2017.
Trade deficit with China was - $ 375,227.5 Millions in 2017.
The US Government has to operate its country economy as its trading partners did.
If the US economy was in bad shape and then you can sell your goods to US consumers.
I believe the healthy US economy and fewer deficits with trading partners will be good for the world. They need to negotiate with the US Government for the mount of tariff which will impose on import steels and aluminum into the US.
I'm not US citizen or financial expert, but I'll do the same exactly what Trump was doing if the nation was a disadvantage and its trading partners were taking too much advantage over trade with my country. The US Government has to declare bankruptcy one day if US dollar was not a main currency and the value was dropped and can't pay back the debt. No one can't predict the future. The US trade deficit with its trade partners before too late.
quercetum
Any emperor, president, and dictator’s decisions are only as good as his ministers or advisors. The problem is the corporations and lobbyists out for their own interests and not that of the public. Just look at the two CEO’s sitting left and right of Trump when he announced the tariffs.
There will be no end to the troubles of states, or of humanity itself, till philosophers become rulers in this world, or till those we call rulers really and truly become philosophers, and political power and philosophy thus come into the same hands.
Trump has no philosophy but his own. He says his favorite book is the Bible and the second favorite The Art of the Deal.