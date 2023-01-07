Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Combines harvest wheat in a field in the Rostov Region
FILE PHOTO: Combines harvest wheat in a field in the Rostov Region, Russia July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov Photo: Reuters/SERGEY PIVOVAROV
world

World food prices hit record high in 2022

0 Comments
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS

A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

The index had already gained 28% in 2021 from the previous year as the world economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Food prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year on fears of disruptions to Black Sea trade. They have pared some of their gains since, in part because of a U.N.-backed grain export channel from Ukraine and the prospect of improved supplies in producing countries.

In December the benchmark index fell for the ninth consecutive month to 132.4 points, compared with a revised 135.00 points for November. The November figure was previously given as 135.7 points.

"Calmer food commodity prices are welcome after two very volatile years," FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said.

The decline in the index in December was driven by a drop in the international price of vegetable oils, together with some declines in cereal and meat prices, but mitigated by slight increases in those of sugar and dairy, the FAO said.

Still over the whole of 2022, four of the FAO's five food sub-indexes - cereals, meat, dairy and vegetable oils - had reached record highs, while the fifth one, sugar, was at a 10-year high.

The FAO Cereal Price Index index rose 17.9% in 2022 due to factors including significant market disruptions, higher energy and input costs, adverse weather and continued strong global food demand, the FAO said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel