World media struggle to translate Trump's Africa/Haiti insult

President Donald Trump's vulgar insult of Africa and Haiti was a puzzle for many foreign media organizations, which didn't have a ready translation of his epithet for their readers or listeners.
Their answers ranged from "dirty" to, well, dirtier.
While meeting with senators on immigration, Trump questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa, according to one participant and people briefed on the conversation.
His comments Thursday revived racism accusations against Trump, roiled immigration talks and set off international outrage that left some foreign journalists wondering how to express the offending word.
"We have dozens of language services at the BBC which today are all discussing the right way to translate into their own language the word 'shithole' for their millions of listeners," Paul Danahar, the editor of the BBC's North America bureau, tweeted Friday.
In Africa, the continent that was the object of Trump's insult, Tanzania's Mwananchi newspaper translated his comment as "mataifa chafu" — simply, "dirty countries."
Taifa Leo, a sister Swahili publication to Kenya's leading Daily Nation, chose "nchi za kinyesi," a more or less exact translation but with a gentler word for excrement.
There is a more direct translation for Trump's term in Swahili, editor Gilbert Mogire said. But, he explained, that would be "unprintable."
In Asia, Japan's Kyodo News wire service chose "kusottare," which literally means "dripping with excrement." The country's no-nonsense national broadcaster NHK settled for "filthy," while the Asahi Shimbun newspaper decided that a word meaning "outdoor toilets" conveyed the gist of Trump's term.
Chinese media outlets are tightly controlled and have relatively little latitude when it comes to creative interpretations. The official Xinhua News Agency and other outlets translated the expletive as "fenkeng" — literally "cesspit."
In the Spanish-speaking world, news outlets ranging from Argentina's Clarin and Todo Noticias to Spain's El Mundo and El Diario matched the president's profanity level by translating the word Trump reportedly used as "agujeros de mierda." ''Agujeros" is Spanish for holes.
Mexico's El Universal used both that and the simpler "paises de mierda," which is the phrasing The Associated Press sent to its Spanish-language customers. "Paises" is Spanish for countries. O Globo and Folha de S.Paulo of Brazil published the Portuguese "paises de merda."
Peru's Radio Programas went with "agujeros de porqueria," or "holes of filth."
News organizations in Serbo-Croatian-speaking countries didn't mince any words, applying a phrase with the same meaning as the term Trump reportedly used and arguably more off-color.
Croatian news portal Express.hr was among the media that used "vukojebina" for shithole.
A slightly less indiscreet English translation of the word would be "where the wolves fornicate," although it is used colloquially in Serbo-Croat to refer to places far from civilization.
theFu
"Outdoor toilet" doesn't universally translate? Just add a "(vulgar)" to the words if that extra clarification is needed locally.
kyronstavic
As usual, the media are tripping over themselves to claim the title of Most Offended by Trump. And whatever language he used or didn’t use here is beside the point and pales into insignificance compared to the real problem he and the others in the room were discussing: whether allowing large numbers of people into the US from what are essentially failed states is good for the US. Will they be a net benefit or liability for the people already there and future generations?
If the source countries are anything to go by, it’s not unreasonable to raise the question. Any before cries of racism and colonialism fly off your keyboards, how were these places doing before western civilization came along? Call them what you will (the countries, not the people), but how many people consider migrating to Haiti and various African nations instead of away from them? And don’t forget how the Clintons used Haiti as a poster child to collect millions of dollars for their phony foundation, yet they get a free pass from the media and Left in general.
Some perspective wouldn’t go astray.
CrazyJoe
Trump's nasty statements (and openly horrible attitudes) about Africa are creating a national security problem. As long as their are Islamic extremists operating in Africa, we will not be safe if African countries decide not to help us with intelligence operations and other assistance. We cannot protect ourselves alone. The U.S. has "human assets" in our intelligence network all over the world. Once we insult the wrong people, they have no cover. You get the drift. As bad as this is, there is still the economic damage of the U.S. simply being ignored when other countries come together in forming trade and environmental collaborations. Maybe, just maybe, they will find out that they just don't need the U.S. for much of anything. If you are not a target of North Korea, what can we do for you anyway?
OssanAmerica
I hope all global media use a word that includes their term for Feces rather than euphemisms like "dirty". I can't imagine any culture on this planet that wouldn't grasp the sheer crassness and immaturity of Trump's vocabulary, and his mental state. World leaders have plenty of words like "under developed" or even "backwards" to describe what Trump was saying, but his choice suggests a degree of contempt, which easily translates to racism.
PTownsend
I think translators, especially those required to do translations of Trump, should spend time at US boys middle school locker rooms to get a better understanding of the language used by Trump and his supporters.
Gaijin Desi
just write word "shi....." as it is and then write meaning/description/explanation of word in bracket next to it.
this way people who knows Trumph better and familiar with his dictionary of words will better analyses the news much better.
Note: - JapanToday is not allowing me to write that word in my comment by displaying error "Error! Improper language usage."
bass4funk
But saying it in the locker room and around others privately is ok? So being honest privately is better than being honest publicly.
You believe that garbage? We will never be safe sound Islamists, has nothing to do with what the President said.
Like Israel? So that means maintaining relations is very important, right?
Oh, I do, so I think our allies understand this.
It's not that bad, they will always need the US it's money and all will be ok, by summer, this will be another blip on the radar.
clamenza
Only Trump could say something that everyone agrees with and has said in the past, and have the media fall over themselves with such faux outrage.
PTownsend
As usual I'm a bit confused how your response relates to my post. My point is Trump uses the language of a junior high boy. Most likely translators are accustomed to dealing with higher level language. In fairness to junior high boys, most have superior reasoning skills to Trump's, whose reasoning seems to be stuck at K-6 level, which you'd expect from a spoiled class brat coddled since birth.
katsu78
People are fixating on the choice of words. The attention really needs to be shined on the fact that Trump's sentiment, however crudely he phrased it, is un-American.
bass4funk
Then you haven't watched CNN lately.
When the left talk this, I wonder who is the big boy in the room.
How so?
katsu78
bass4funk
So we have to have a revolving immigration door now?
katsu78
Do you see the words "revolving door" anywhere in my post?
Jimizo
I heard they were criticised for using trashy, juvenile language on air.
That is, they quoted the words of the trashy, juvenile President of the US.
Is this true?
PTownsend
If that's what you've come to understand, you're doing so based on nothing anyone on this site has said. Your comment reflects your reading skills and how you see the world. Expressing exaggerated fears of the known, the known-unknown, and the unknown-unknown (thank your Rumsfeld) seems to be consistent with rightwing extremists. No wonder so many have such big private arsenals.
bass4funk
Hey, they need the ratings, so whatever can bring home the bacon.
I was just about to say the same thing to you. Seems like we think alike.
Rumsfeld? How'd he get into the conversation?
goldorak
I think the whole story has been blown way out of proportion by mainstream anglo media (and many of their readers on social media tbh). The non-anglo world wasn't 'shocked' nor offended by DT's words, they just didn't think a world leader would use derogatory terms to describe other countries.
There's no 'C-word" or 'F-word' snowflake bs in other mainstream languages, ppl tell you to F* off if they feel like it. We got the same anglo puritan faux-outrage last month when Messi described his son as a "hijo de puta', everyone shouted 'omg that's so rude!'
PTownsend
As someone involved in media, you should know that when you use someone else's words and ideas, they're supposed to be given credit. When you quote Hannity, Limbaugh, etal, they should be credited.
Thank you for reinforcing my point that many Trump supporters use K-6 resoning. 'Same to you and more of it'. 'I know you are but what am I'. But I guess when Trump supporters have nothing positive to say about Trump, can only use K-6 language and whataboutery, that's to be expected.
Strangerland
I haven't watched CNN lately. And Trump uses the language of a junior high school boy (its been proven: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2016/03/18/trumps-grammar-in-speeches-just-below-6th-grade-level-study-finds/). I have no idea what sort of relationship you think exists between these two points though.
katsu78
No wonder this supposed "journalist" got so worked up about my post linking illiteracy and white supremacy - it hit him with a two-for-one.
Jimizo
Good point. I suppose the question is whether it’s okay to follow the President of the US into the sewer. A tough one.
I hope they don’t go as low as showing dodgy videos from racist groups to attempt to prove a point. That would be spewing pure filth rather than just being around it the sewer.
Best leave that kind of behaviour to the leader of the most powerful country in the world.