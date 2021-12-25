Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City Photo: AFP
world

World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas

By Andrew BEATTY
SYDNEY

Omicron's rise has heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more COVID restrictions.

Festive jokes about reindeer having "herd immunity" and millions isolating "Home Alone" may be wearing thin, but the emergence of the ultra-infectious Omicron variant means the pandemic isn't going anywhere.

For a second straight year, surging infections have complicated yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville.

In Bethlehem -- the city Christians believe was Jesus' birthplace -- hoteliers expecting an influx of tourists have been disappointed. After a near-total pandemic lockdown last year, Israel's borders are again closed.

This year, like last, midnight mass in the city on Christmas Eve was reserved for a small circle of people by invitation only.

In Europe, governments are reimposing misery-inducing safety measures that are draining the fun from Christmas for many.

The Netherlands is back in lockdown while Spain and Italy have made wearing masks compulsory outdoors.

And with the United Kingdom recording a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested getting a vaccine booster shot as a Christmas gift for relatives.

Still, Christmas gatherings will be easier than a year ago in many other places around the world.

Most Australians are allowed to travel interstate over the festive break for the first time in two years, bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle even as case numbers hit record highs.

"We've all witnessed the moving scenes of people at airports after months of separation," Sydney's Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in his Christmas message. "In such dark times, Christmas is a ray of light, a sliver of hope."

And Pope Francis delivered the traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass from St Peter's Basilica.

Millions of Americans are also on the move during the busy travel days before Christmas, even as COVID infections with Omicron surpass the peak of the Delta wave and hospitals run out of space for patients.

However, thousands of them are set to face a grim holiday weekend, with major carrier United cancelling 120 flights because infection numbers had impacted flight crews and other operations.

In one sign of people's darkened mood, one of the most popular shows on Netflix in the run-up to Christmas has been "The Unforgivable", a less-than-festive tale of a murderer released from prison and struggling to win redemption.

Books on identity and slavery topped the New York Times bestsellers and a profanity-laden rant about a bad break-up led the Spotify charts -- beating even Mariah Carey's perennial Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You".

In Britain, Rage Against The Machine's distortion-laden "Killing In The Name" was voted the country's favorite Christmas Number One of all time. ircraft."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rage is in the news with this and the new Matrix movie after all these years!

The pandemic has exposed, more than ever, the immoral, unethical, oligopoly benefiting system we live under in most of the "unfree" world.

Merry Christmas and rise up!

