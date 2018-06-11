Trump vents anger on NATO allies, EU, Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump fired off a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger on NATO allies, the European Union and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of a divisive G7 meeting over the weekend.
Having left the Group of Seven summit in Canada early, Trump's announcement that he was backing out of the joint communique torpedoed what appeared to be a fragile consensus on the trade dispute between Washington and its top allies.
"Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," said Trump, who flew from Canada to Singapore for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"
The communique, which had appeared to have papered over the cracks that surfaced so uncharacteristically at the G7, said the leaders of the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan were agreed on the need for "free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade" and the importance of fighting protectionism.
"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the statement said, which came despite Washington appearing intent on taking more punitive steps on trade.
It is unclear if Trump's focus on getting tough with trade partners, and solving the North Korean nuclear issue will have some influence on voters in the mid-term congressionsal elections in November.
While foreign policy issues like North Korea don't usually have much bearing on the polls, Trump's extraordinary outburst on Monday against NATO allies, the European Union and Canada appeared aimed at striking chord with voters who support his"America First" agenda.
"Not fair to the people of America! $800 billion trade deficit," he said. "Why should I, as president of the United State, allow countries to continue to make massive trade surpluses, as they have for decades, while our farmers, workers& taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay?"
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Trump had focused his tweets on Canada and the EU over trade disputes and on NATO partners over defence costs and not on his talks with Kim set for Tuesday.
Asked whether allies had any reason to worry about Trump’s commitment to any deal he reaches with North Korea following his abrupt withdrawal from the G7 communique, one U.S. official appeared to brush aside the notion, saying other countries have got used to how the president operates internationally.
The prospect that Trump could be moving toward an even greater protectionist trade policy is likely to chill financial markets worried about tit-for-tit escalation that could lead to a full-blown global trade war.
"Business confidence, and subsequently capital spending, is at risk if this tension continues through the summer," said Tai Hui, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Chief Market Strategist for Asia Pacific. "This could cast a long shadow over global growth, which has rebounded in recent weeks after a soft start to the year."
Nevertheless, markets were relatively calm on Monday ahead of the European open, although the Canadian dollar slipped a little in early trade.
Trump also lambasted fellow members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for paying disproportionately less than the United States to maintain the Western alliance.
"The U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO - protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost - and laugh!)," he tweeted. "The European Union had a $151 billion surplus - should pay much more for military!"
"Germany pays 1 percent (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4 percent of a much larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense?"
"We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on trade. Change is coming!"
By ordering his representatives to back out of the communique, Trump appeared to be asserting his oft-stated aim of upsetting the status quo, whether by pulling out of the global climate accord or the international nuclear deal with Iran or threats to scrap the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
On Monday, Trump also renewed attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had hosted the G7 meeting in Quebec.
"Justin acts hurt when called out!" the U.S. president said in his latest Tweet. On Saturday, he called the Canadian prime minister "very dishonest and weak."
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow accused Trudeau of betraying Trump with "polarising" statements on trade policy that risked making the U.S. leader look weak ahead of the historic summit with Kim.
"(Trudeau) really kind of stabbed us in the back," Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council who had accompanied Trump to Canada, said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that"there is a special place in hell for any leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy" with Trump.
Trudeau, in Quebec City for bilateral meetings with non-G7 leaders after the summit, did not comment as he arrived.
But he got direct personal support from some European leaders.
British Prime Minister Theresa May "is fully supportive" of Trudeau and his leadership, a senior UK government source said, while European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "There is a special place in heaven for @JustinTrudeau."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Dango bong
I think he is venting common sense, not anger. Slanted reporting yet again. Back in the day, reporters reported the news without the biased commentary
Strangerland
Nope, it's anger.
Back in the day, as today, they report what happens. Just like they did in this story. If Trump doesn't want to look like a raging orangutan, he probably shouldn't rage.
Kaerimashita
Just acting like he said he would. Trudeau has always seemed a bit wet and indecisive and "on message" to me.
sf2k
Trump bails on anything. No point is signing anything if he just rage-tweets from the toilet an hour later. No one can deal with him or wants a deal with him.
zichi
More incorrect statements from Trump. The USA spends 3.61% of GDP on NATO which works out at 22% of all the NATO costs so not even a quarter is paid by America.
The GDP guideline is all NATO countries spend 2% of their GDP on NATO and four countries are doing that, including the UK at 2.21%.
The American UK trade deficit is low and it spends 2.21% GPD on NATO but still comes in for criticism from Trump who insulted the Prime Minister May, calling her a "schoolmistress". Trump still introduced tariffs against the UK.
America has 800 military bases out of the States. There are thirty U.S. military bases in NATO countries and the costs are helped by the countries hosting them. There are 116,000 US military personnel including 75,603 who are stationed in Germany.
The American military budget is larger than many small countries at $800 billion and employs 1-2% of the total workforce.
Trump has personal needs to vent his anger?
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Give 'em hell Donny boy! Smug Euro freeloaders and Canadian holier-than-thou types are going to open up their markets and start paying their way on defense or risk losing access to the GIANT U.S. market. Trump is the greatest President since Reagan, maybe even greater!
Dango bong
Nice try. Trump is pointing out discrepancies in the deficit but biased reporting sees it as anger
Dango bong
Not even a quarter? If there were only 4 countries in NATO then yes, that's fair haha
Blacklabel
Trudeau sure had a lot to say once Trump got on a plane and left. Seems for the benefit of the world, he could have shut up, knowing that Trump is on his way to talk to Kim. Kinda selfish to bring up your personal whining when the man is obviously busy and did you a favor by even stopping by on his way to something else way more important.
CrazyJoe
Breaking News, after winning the triple crown, Justify turns down an invitation to the white house. When asked why he said" if i wanted to see a horsesA_, i would have come in second."
sf2k
Apparently you can't read but you can type?!? Trudeau said what was said before and hasn't changed, for literally months, but today suddenly it's news because the Grand Cheeto declares it so. The White House let it slip that Trump needs to look strong before his meeting with Kim. All he can show though is that his word is dirt
klausdorth
Waiting until he is on the plane, "up in the air" to comment on Trudeau?
Didn't have the guts to face him (and the others) during the meeting?
Figures!
zichi
Dango bong
Trump tweets America is paying the entire costs of NATO which on a factcheck turns out to be another of his major in corrections as I stated America pays 22% of the costs and the other NATO pay the other 78% of the costs and in additional America has 30 military bases stationed in NATO countries too.
Trump should ask someone for facts before he does his major Twitter meltdowns and the last six have come in the last 3 hours when he's suppose to be focusing on the summit meeting with Kim Jong Un. Maybe tweeting under the table?
Dango bong
zichi
you are proving his point. your numbers and his differ but that does not change the fact that the US is paying for a quarter of NATO which is outrageous. That needs to change
Blacklabel
Only five of NATO's 28 members -- the U.S., Greece, Poland, Estonia and the U.K. -- meet the 2% target.
And yeah if the USA is paying 22% of the total, then that leaves 68% for the other 27 members, about 3% each. so our payment is SEVEN times the average amount paid by everyone else.
sf2k
Funny thing USA causes all the wars in the 21st century. Ironically had they defended Ukraine they'd have their war, but they won't touch Russia
Strangerland
I’d bet a dollar to a donut you’re making this criticism without knowing why it’s that way in the first place, and didn’t even try to google it before posting that rant.