N Korean leader invites S Korea's Moon to the North

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks in Pyongyang, South Korean officials said on Saturday, setting the stage for the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than 10 years.
Any meeting would represent a diplomatic coup for Moon, who swept to power last year on a policy of engaging more with the reclusive North.
The recent detente, anchored by South Korea's hosting of the Winter Olympic Games that began on Friday, came despite an acceleration in the North's weapons programmes last year and pressure from Seoul's allies in Washington.
The personal invitation from Kim was delivered by his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, during talks and a lunch Moon hosted at the presidential Blue House in Seoul.
Kim Jong Un wanted to meet Moon "at an early date" and Moon had said "let's create conditions to make it happen", Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.
A Blue House official said Moon "practically accepted" the invitation.
"We would like to see you at an early date in Pyongyang", Kim Yo Jong told Moon during the lunch, according to another Blue House official.
The prospect of two-way talks between the Koreas, however, may not be welcomed by the United States.
Washington has pursued a strategy of exerting maximum pressure on Pyongyang through tough sanctions and harsh rhetoric, demanding it give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
"This is the strongest action yet by North Korea to drive a wedge between the South and the United States," said Kim Sung-han, a former South Korean vice foreign minister and now a professor at Korea University in Seoul.
Moon asked the North Korean delegation during Saturday's meeting to engage in dialogue with Washington "at an early date", the Blue House said.
A visit by Moon to the North would enable the first summit between leaders from the two Koreas since 2007.
Pyongyang conducted its largest nuclear test last year and said it had developed a missile capable of carrying a warhead to the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leadership traded insults as tensions rose, with Trump repeatedly dismissing the prospect or value of talks with North Korea.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, also in South Korea for the Olympics, has said the United States and South Korea were closely aligned in their approach to dealing with North Korea.
"I am very confident, as President Trump is, that President Moon will continue to stand strongly with us in our extreme-pressure campaign," Pence told NBC in an interview on Friday, maintaining all options were open to deal with the crisis.
"Make no mistake about it, the United States of America has viable military options to deal with a nuclear threat from North Korea but, that being said, we hope for a better path," he said.
North and South Korea are technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. The United States fought with South Korea and maintains tens of thousands of troops and an "ironclad" agreement to protect its ally.
North Korea has spent years developing its military, saying it needs to protect itself from U.S. aggression.
Moon hoped to use the Olympics to ease tensions and North Korea agreed to send high-profile officials as well as athletes.
Kim Yo Jong arrived in South Korea on Friday with Kim Yong Nam, the North's nominal head of state, for the opening ceremony in the alpine town of Pyeongchang.
Pence also attended the Games opening ceremony but had no contact with the North Korean delegation.
Kim Yo Jong, 28, is the first member of the ruling Kim family bearing the bloodline of the sacred Mount Paektu, a centrepiece of the North's idolisation and propaganda campaign, to cross the border into the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.
The delegations shared a lunch of dried pollack dumpling soup, a regional speciality of the only divided province on the Korean peninsula, and soju, a spirit popular on both sides of the heavily militarised border.
Moon and Kim Yong Nam planned to return to the Games venue to watch the joint Korean women's ice hockey team - the first ever combined team at the Olympics - take on Switzerland, the Blue House said.
Strikebreaker555
Who cares about USA's stance! Korea is Korea, and it's up to the Korean-family to resolve the issues surrounding their family. Russia, China, Japan and USA should hold their tongue and let Korea be Korea for Christ sake!
Mike Pence not standing in respect during the "Unified-Korea" march is just utterly Machiavellian, and proves that a unified Korea is not in the interests of the USA-government. You say one thing, but do the other, USA! You should be shameful.
I am Sam
Without the financial assistance, the access to international markets, the technology & cultural transfers and resources of the US & her faithful allies - I wonder if South Korea will be able to absorb the North Korean economy with collapsing.
zichi
The two main characters at the table should always be the North and South divisions of the same country and if the leaders are able to improve on their relationships is a good moving forward but the NK leader is a dangerous despot two faced liar.
Without the division of the country there would be no need for America troops to be stationed there.
nandakandamanda
Haha, events have moved as I ordered them. Telekinetics. Me - 2, Kim - 1, Moon - 0
Kim must be reading JT.
Tom Denk
damn... no one will need the not-working Missles from USA anmore ?
CrazyJoe
Congrats Trump. You managed to bring together two of the most intransigent enemies of the past 70 years over the shared belief that you are one brain dead, dangerous dotard.....
itsonlyrocknroll
Characters defined as a number is indeed a refutation.
On the one hand a military Dictatorship, a reckless rogue state that has failed on every count to abide by UN Security Council resolutions, sanctions. all undermined by the Governments of China and the Russian Federation.
Then the foolish South Korean President Moon Jae-in Olympian spectacle of vacuous appeasement. Ultimately substantially influencing , invigorating ties between Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in unilateral action, propitiation by any other name is the very definition peace in our time political naivety.
Toasted Heretic
Pence is a cute hoor. He's playing to the audience back home, to show them he means business and isn't going to show respect to lesser countries.
And some of his audience may well lap it up, like thirsty barflies, but the rest of us are wise to this particular barsteward.
He's a nasty god bothering backward bigot and just one step away from the Presidency. Brrr!
ozziedesigner
@itsonlyrocknroll
Not sure I'd call the US & it's vassal state allies peace loving either. Have a good look at their track record and lies, murder, money wasting jobs for the boys at the expense of mainly the US taxpayer...ie. Iraq, Afganistan, Libya, Syria etc etc. Anything to further war and the money machine that goes with it.
Either everyone should have Nukes or no one.
Bravo to Moon i say !!
serendipitous1
Kim's sister has probably been ordered to go to SK just to pick up some snacks for Kim that he can't get anymore. NK hasn't magically changed. There is always a reason behind any kind of peaceful overture made towards SK or the West. They're already desperate enough to try illegal ship to ship transfers of fuel so the sanctions are obviously biting. Keep the screws tightened and, as long as China keeps playing ball, NK will have virtually no fuel sources so no choice but to explode or implode.
Toasted Heretic
Kim Yo Jong is a diplomat and is clearly good at her job. I hope the meeting goes ahead.
itsonlyrocknroll
Hi ozziedesigner, the aim here is to prevent a devastating confrontation.
The official Pyongyang ideology is Juche, a Sino-Korean word used in the North and South, in essence translates as the independent status of a subject.
The very definition of a cult of personally. The justification of monolithic leadership, almost divine in nature.
Please, what part of this ideological intransigence, on a political level could unify with the democratic liberalism of the South??
Politics Are Centre Stage at a South Korean Winter Olympics...
https://www.newyorker.com/news/sporting-scene/politics-are-center-stage-at-a-south-korean-olympics
Matt Hartwell
So that means your in favour of Japan having them then? Under the prevailing circumstances, yeah I agree.
People seem to forget this whole nuclear issue is not going away regardless of the warm greetings.
The most likely option to me is that the North continues to go its own merry way and wrangles some humanitarian concessions out of South Korea and tries to re-establish some friendly ties. Hard to see much in the way of trade concessions other than humanitarian, but that might be enough for both Korea's at this point.
However, ultimately it solves nothing.
The U.S won't let this go. Japan absolutely won't let it go. And I doubt China will let it go either because they know that if somehow N.Korea keeps their nukes, the U.S and Japanese response will be directly against their interests over the long term. Under reunification they also lose because it will be a democratic Korea controlled via Seoul as the only sensible option. 40 million people in a developed country v 25 million in a very impoverished country.
I think we all know what direction Japan and the U.S will take over the medium to long term if it appears certain that N.Korea OR a unified Korea maintains nuclear weapons. Read between the lines and you can see Abe has made that abundantly clear.
bjohnson23
re: Who cares about USA's stance! Korea is Korea, and it's up to the Korean-family to resolve the issues surrounding their family.
Tell that to the SK's gov who won't let the US get out of Korea as request after request has been made to include a drawdown but even recently the two faced Moon won't let that happen. Early during the campaign and presidency POTUS even again hinted at pulling the US troops out of Asia. Russia and China can have it. SK has used Japan and the US far too much with nothing back in return.
itsonlyrocknroll
The reality politically, Matt Hartwell, is that Abe san LDP ruling Government will struggle to revise the pacifist constitution.
Even to most conservative members of my family, balk at any suggestion of changes to Article Nine. And the thought of Japan obtaining or procuring a nuclear deterrent arouses trepidation that can only be relieved with a warm sake.
lostrune2
Everything depends on what happens during the meeting, if it goes ahead
(But how many would trust that Kim won't blow it at the meeting)
Matt Hartwell
Then you will have to take the risk that the U.S will respond if Japan is attacked by Korea. If I was Japanese, I would extremely wary of U.S protection under such a scenario given the proximity of Korea to China. If it becomes a choice between letting down Japan or pissing off China, I would not be sure of the answer.
And you might say that a Korean attack is unlikely, but as you know there is still a lot of ill feeling between the countries. Only needs a Korean nationalist, perhaps one that plays up Japanese past aggression, to get elected and then who knows...