U.S. warns merchant ships of possible Iranian attacks; cleric threatens U.S. fleet

Iran could target U.S. commercial ships including oil tankers, the U.S. Maritime Administration said on Friday, as a senior Iranian cleric said a U.S. Navy fleet could be "destroyed with one missile."
In the latest tense exchange between Tehran and Washington, Iran's hardline Revolutionary Guards separately said Iran would not negotiate with the United States, a stance that seemed partly aimed at discouraging Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his moderate allies from taking up a U.S. offer of talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran's leaders talk with him about giving up their nuclear program and said he could not rule out a military confrontation.
Trump made the offer as he increased economic and military pressure on Iran, moving to cut off all Iranian oil exports this month while beefing up the U.S. Navy and Air Force presence in the Gulf. Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved a new deployment of Patriot missiles to the Middle East, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, deployed as a warning to Iran, passed through Egypt's Suez Canal on Thursday and American B-52 bombers have also arrived at a U.S. base in Qatar, U.S. Central Command said.
Iran has dismissed both moves - which the United States said it took after U.S. intelligence signaled possible preparations by Tehran to attack U.S. forces or interests - as "psychological warfare" designed to intimidate it.
In an advisory posted on Thursday, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) said that since early May there had been an increased possibility of Iran or its regional proxies taking action against U.S. and partner interests.
These included, MARAD said, oil production infrastructure, after Tehran threatened to close the vital Strait of Hormuz chokepoint through which about a fifth of oil consumed globally passes.
"Iran or its proxies could respond by targeting commercial vessels, including oil tankers, or U.S. military vessels in the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, or the Persian Gulf," MARAD said.
"Reporting indicates heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against U.S. forces and interests."
HEATED RHETORIC
Millions of barrels of oil pass daily through the various bottlenecks from Middle East oil producers to global markets.
U.S.-Iranian tensions have risen since Trump withdrew a year ago from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and major powers and began ratcheting up sanctions to throttle Tehran's economy.
Vice Admiral Jim Malloy, commander of the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, told Reuters on Thursday its forces were on a heightened state of readiness, although the U.S. military was not seeking or preparing for war with Iran.
MARAD said U.S.-flagged ships were encouraged to contact the Fifth Fleet at least two days before sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. The fleet's job is to protect commercial shipping in the area.
Washington further tightened sanctions on Iran this month - eliminating waivers that had allowed some countries to buy its oil - with a goal of reducing Tehran's crude exports to zero.
Iran responded by relaxing some curbs on its nuclear program concerning material stockpiles but continues to comply with commitments to restrict its uranium enrichment activity.
Rhetoric has grown heated on both sides.
The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted hardliner Ayatollah Tabatabai-Nejad in the city of Isfahan as saying:"Their billion(-dollar) fleet can be destroyed with one missile.
"If they attempt any move, they will ... (face) dozens of missiles because at that time (government) officials won't be in charge to act cautiously, but instead things will be in the hands of our beloved leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)," he said.
Separately, Yadollah Javani, the elite Revolutionary Guards' deputy head for political affairs, said: "No talks will be held with the Americans, and the Americans will not dare take military action against us."
"Our nation ... sees America as unreliable," he said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, echoing a stance Iran has taken since the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
Thousands of Iranians took part in state-sponsored marches on Friday to support the government's decision to reduce limits on its nuclear program. Iran has threatened to go further if other parties to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - fail to shield it from U.S. sanctions.
State TV showed protesters marching after Friday prayers in Tehran and said similar marches had been held across Iran.
"America should know, sanctions have no effect!" chanted the protesters.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
SimondB
Once again America is laying the foundations for another war of choice. This will reach a crescendo a couple of months before the 2020 elections when Trump will declare he has no other option but to attack Iran to protect the US. Straight from the Iraq war playbook. And it is of great concern to me that the American people seem to fall for this con every time.
bass4funk
So what should Trump do? They threaten to attack us and our fleet, weh should just let them, right?
Burning Bush
Cue the false flag attack in 3,2,...
kurisupisu
Didn’t the US just become the world’s biggest oil producer?
What are American ships doing in the Hormuz straits?
Any provocation by the US will result in many lives lost as the the Iranians can target ships with middles at close range.
Maybe the US will financially benefit but there will loss of life on both sides.
SuperLib
Trump really has no idea what he's doing here.
Chip Star
Now you trust our intelligence agencies? Just so I understand this, the intelligence agencies cannot be trusted when they release information negative about Trump or his ideas, but are 100% trustworthy when they back Trump. Right, got it.
bass4funk
Hmmmm....That sounds like a typical appeasement excuse, run and hide, take cover and allow the bully to intimidate you something I learned as a child to never accept.
Apparently, the entire Pentagon doesn’t think so.